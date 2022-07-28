Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Value Plays for July 28

DraftKings contributors Nick Friar and Matt Meiselman join The Sweat to give their favorite DraftKings value hitters for Thursday’s MLB slate.

Watch the entire baseball segment below!

VIDEO:

Video Transcript

Nick Friar:

Jonathan Schoop at $2.3K. Look, I know he hasn’t done a whole heck of a lot against left-handed pitching over his last 50 plate appearances. By and large on the season, he hasn’t put up great numbers against lefties.

But, he does have a bit of momentum coming off his last two games. I know he doesn’t have an extra-base hit since the 21st of the month. So, he’s got momentum, but he still hasn’t had an extra-base hit in a while. Now he’s going up against a guy who he’s only seen him a little bit ... but he does have a double and a home run against Yusei Kikuchi in nine plate appearances.

The big thing with Kikuchi: He’s coming off the IL. I know he had one good start before the start he injured himself, but before that, he had been struggling.

Matt Meiselman:

Max Muncy is $3,800, and he is in an unbelievable spot at Coors Field (against) Jose Urena (with) a platoon advantage. Muncy is also a guy who is better against sinkerballers or pitches down in the strike zone. Everything sets up perfectly for Muncy.

What do want to add, though, is that Justin Turner is also only third base eligible. They’re in the same lineup, and you can only play one of them. ... Turner could be someone who winds up single-digit owned in a great spot just because Muncy’s there and way more people will go there with the cheaper price tag. I like both, but I think in larger GPPs, Turner might be the better pick.

Nick’s Pick: Jonathan Schoop ($2,300)

Matt’s Pick: Max Muncy ($3,800)

