Fantasy NASCAR Picks: Top DraftKings NASCAR DFS Plays for the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis

Video Transcript

Geoff Ulrich:

Boy, I honestly struggled with this one a little bit. I’m going to go with Daniel Suarez. I’m going to go with $9,400 Daniel Suarez. He’s going to be my champion this week — just really solid driving of late. And I think that getting him on this road course is just going to be a big advantage for him, so I’m looking for a Daniel Suarez top-5 finish this week — gonna rack us up some points.

Geoff’s Pick: Daniel Suarez

Pearce Dietrich:

You’ve got to go Chase Elliott. I don’t know why Geoff’s not playing Chase Elliott right here. He’s got three wins in the last five races, two second place finishes. You mentioned earlier that his average finish is sixth. Just for perspective, the next best average finish over the last 18 road courses is 10th, so he has the best average finish at sixth and no one is even close to what he has done. Seven wins at the road courses, only trailing Tony Stewart and Jeff Gordon. You know it’s not that he’s just winning races in the Cup Series, he even won Tony Stewart’s SRX dirt race the night before Pocono. He’s winning everywhere. All he does is win, win, win. You’ve got to play Chase Elliott.

Pearce’s Pick: Chase Elliott

