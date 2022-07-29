Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Value Plays for July 29

RotoWire’s Paul Bruno joins The Sweat to give his favorite DraftKings value play for today’s MLB slate.

Paul Bruno:

The Albert Pujols farewell tour stops at Washington tonight. This future first-ballot Hall of Famer cost only $2300. I just saw his act coming through Toronto and he looked awesome, getting another home run to pad those all-time stats and move up—he might even reach 700 by the way he’s going this season. I think he’s about 14 shy. He’s on a tear with a 14-for-36 mark over the last week, including three homers, and the prospect of facing an ineffective Aníbal Sánchez is on the docket tonight. And head-to-head over their careers, Pujols owns this guy. He’s got an 11-for-28 mark and a .985 OPS in head-to-head play with Sanchez.

