Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Plays for July 29

RotoWire’s Paul Bruno joins The Sweat to give his favorite DraftKings play for today’s MLB slate.

Watch the entire MLB segment below!

VIDEO:

Set your DraftKings fantasy baseball lineups here: MLB $300K Relay Throw [$100K to 1st]

Video Transcript

Paul Bruno:

The schedule features the Dodgers visiting Colorado, so that makes guys like Freeman, Betts and Turner the chalkiest of picks in what should be a big night for the visitors. Ditto for Aaron Judge, who is playing at a unique level this year and takes his act vs. KC tonight.

Instead, I pivot to a guy like Milwaukee’s Christian Yelich, who will cost $4500 this evening in a very favorable matchup for the visitors as they travel to Boston. Yelich comes into this game facing the short boundaries of Fenway Park—on a seven-game hit streak, he’ll be taking aim at those short fences, and I think he’s going to get the benefit of the platoon edge tonight against (PLR) Brayan Bello, who’s been awful in three prior starts in July, pitching to a 10.50 ERA over his 12 innings. This could get ugly. I don’t want you to live through another Friday like last week Emerson, but it could get ugly for the home side.

Paul’s Pick: Christian Yelich ($4,500)

