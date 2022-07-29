Fantasy Football Picks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Early QB Plays for Week 1

DraftKings contributor Steve Buchanan joins The Sweat to give his favorite early DraftKings QB play for the Week 1 NFL slate.

Watch the QB salary release segment below!

Video Transcript

Emerson Lotzia:

The most important position in all of sports, the quarterback! So Steve, which salary—these things were released just moments ago—which salary immediately stands out to you?

Steve Buchanan:

Really off the bat here, I don’t think there are any real surprises—Mahomes is the most expensive, followed by Herbert and Jackson. But Jalen Hurts caught my eye at $6800 immediately going against the Lions. This has been a secondary that’s been struggling for years now, and it should be more of the same again this year, too. So Jalen Hurts at $6800 feels like a nice play there. I know he kind of tailed off near the end of the year—had that injury that he was dealing with a little bit there, but with the rushing upside and then obviously what he can do against this secondary—he wasn’t the most overly accurate quarterback, but I think at $6800, I feel like that’s a nice spot to go to, at least right off the jump here.

Steve’s Pick: Jalen Hurts ($6,800)

