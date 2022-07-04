Fantasy Golf Picks — 2022 Genesis Scottish Open DraftKings Picks, Predictions, Preview, Sleepers

Pat Mayo provides his preview and research while making his early 2022 Genesis Scottish Open picks in his first look this week’s PGA TOUR event.
2022 Scottish Open — Picks & Preview | Info & Research | Stats/Tools
2022 Scottish Open — DraftKings Picks | DraftKings Strategy | Own Projections
2022 Genesis Scottish Open: DraftKings Notes
Field: 156 players
Cut: Top 65 & ties after 36 holes
Lineup Lock: Thursday, July 7
Roster: Six golfers
Salary cap: $50,000
2022 Genesis Scottish Open: Key Stats
- Strokes Gained: Approach
- Opportunities Gained
- Strokes Gained: Off The Tee
- Par 3s Gained 200-215 Yards
Mayo’s Key Stats powered by FantasyNational.com
2022 Genesis Scottish Open: Course
- Course: Renaissance Club
- Yards: 7,293
- Par: 71
- Greens: Fescue
2022 Genesis Scottish Open: Past Winners
At Renaissance Club
- 2021: Min WOO Lee -18
- 2020: Aaron Rai -11
- 2019: Bernd Wiesberger -21
2022 Genesis Scottish Open DraftKings Picks
Elite Values
Jon Rahm $11,000
Matt Fitzpatrick $10,100
High-End Value
Xander Schauffele $9,900
Will Zalatoris $9,300
Second-Level Values
Jordan Spieth $8,900
Viktor Hovland $8,800
Billy Horschel $8,200
Mid-Level Values
Hao-Tong Li $7,200
Luke List $7,200
Johannes Veerman $7,000
Scrub Values
Rasmus Hojgaard $6,900
Fabrizio Zanotti $6,800
John Catlin $6,600
Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2020 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Golf Writer of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Sports Betting Analyst award, and is a finalist for three FSWA Awards in 2022 (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 24 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.
Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditions Season Long). Beyond sports, Mayo covers everything from entertainment to pop culture to politics. If you have a fantasy question, general inquiry or snarky comment, ship it to Mayo at ThePatMayoExperience@gmail.com and the best will be addressed on the show.
