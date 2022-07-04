Fantasy Golf Picks — 2022 Genesis Scottish Open DraftKings Picks, Predictions, Preview, Sleepers

Pat Mayo provides his preview and research while making his early 2022 Genesis Scottish Open picks in his first look this week’s PGA TOUR event.

2022 Scottish Open — Picks & Preview | Info & Research | Stats/Tools

2022 Scottish Open — DraftKings Picks | DraftKings Strategy | Own Projections

2022 Genesis Scottish Open: DraftKings Notes

Field: 156 players

Cut: Top 65 & ties after 36 holes

Lineup Lock: Thursday, July 7

Roster: Six golfers

Salary cap: $50,000

2022 Genesis Scottish Open: Key Stats

Strokes Gained: Approach

Opportunities Gained

Strokes Gained: Off The Tee

Par 3s Gained 200-215 Yards

Mayo’s Key Stats powered by FantasyNational.com

2022 Genesis Scottish Open: Course

Course: Renaissance Club

Yards: 7,293

Par: 71

Greens: Fescue

2022 Genesis Scottish Open: Past Winners

At Renaissance Club

2021: Min WOO Lee -18

2020: Aaron Rai -11

2019: Bernd Wiesberger -21

2022 Genesis Scottish Open DraftKings Picks

Elite Values

Jon Rahm $11,000

Matt Fitzpatrick $10,100

High-End Value

Xander Schauffele $9,900

Will Zalatoris $9,300

Second-Level Values

Jordan Spieth $8,900

Viktor Hovland $8,800

Billy Horschel $8,200

Mid-Level Values

Hao-Tong Li $7,200

Luke List $7,200

Johannes Veerman $7,000

Scrub Values

Rasmus Hojgaard $6,900

Fabrizio Zanotti $6,800

John Catlin $6,600

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2020 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Golf Writer of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Sports Betting Analyst award, and is a finalist for three FSWA Awards in 2022 (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 24 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditions Season Long). Beyond sports, Mayo covers everything from entertainment to pop culture to politics. If you have a fantasy question, general inquiry or snarky comment, ship it to Mayo at ThePatMayoExperience@gmail.com and the best will be addressed on the show.

