Fantasy Golf Value Picks: Top DraftKings PGA TOUR DFS Bargain Plays for the Genesis Scottish Open

Before we head to St. Andrews next week for the Open Championship, we travel to the Renaissance Club (par 71, 7,293 yards, fescue greens) in North Berwick, Scotland for the Genesis Scottish Open. For the first time ever, this event will be co-sanctioned by the PGA TOUR and the DP World TOUR, meaning 75 golfers from each tour will be competing. 2022 marks the fourth consecutive year the Renaissance Club has hosted the Scottish Open, with Min Woo Lee (-18) being the defending champion, defeating Matthew Fitzpatrick and Thomas Detry in a three-man playoff last season.

The Renaissance Club is a short links styled course that favors accuracy over length. Being in the fairway will be an advantage, and we should see most of the field club down off the tee to improve their precision. Like most links venues, the fescue greens at the Renaissance Club present challenging complexes. As always, we should be prioritizing golfers who are in compelling form with their irons, but we should also be putting a larger weight than usual on SG ARG, as missing and rolling off these putting surfaces is inevitable. A year ago, Lee ranked fourth in SG ARG during his victory, and the season prior, Aaron Rai ranked 12th in the metric when he took home the top prize at the Renaissance Club.

With St. Andrews only about a two-hour drive north, a large amount of the best players on the planet have decided to compete at the Scottish Open. 17 of the top-25 ranked golfers in the world are listed in this full field of 156. Per usual, there will be a top-65 and ties cut taking place after the first two rounds.

Below, I supply four of my favorite DraftKings bargain plays for the Scottish Open that all cost less than $7.5K.

Aaron Rai ($7,400) – As noted above, Rai won the Scottish Open at the Renaissance Club two years ago and after this victory, the 27-year-old carded a T35 at this par 71 in 2021. Furthermore, Rai delivered a T9 at the Gullane Golf Club for the 2018 Scottish Open, showing you his knack for links golf. As for his current form, Rai is coming off a T9 at the Irish Open last week, which is his eighth made cut and fifth top-30 finish in his last nine starts worldwide. This success can mostly be attributed to some excellent ball striking from Rai, with him gaining strokes on APP at six of these nine tournaments. Plain and simple, Rai is extremely underpriced and cannot be ignored this week, which is evident when we compare DFS pricing to betting odds on the DraftKings Sportsbook. Currently, Rai carries +500 odds to post a top-10 finish at the Scottish Open, which are the same odds as Billy Horschel, who is notably more expensive at $8.2K.

Chris Kirk ($7,400) – After hitting a rough patch early in the spring, missing three of four cuts, Kirk has been outstanding, finishing T5, T15, T53 and T7 in his last four starts. The 37-year-old shot even par or better in 11 of those 16 rounds and this impressive run moved Kirk up a noteworthy 37 spots in the official World Golf Rankings. Plus, when we compare this field’s last 24 rounds, Kirk ranks 10th in SGT2G, second in SG ARG and 18th in SG on par 4s, setting him up perfectly for his debut at the Renaissance Club. Kirk brings top-20 upside this week and has to be included in your player pool at this soft price, which is a significant $1.7K drop since his last event.

Matt Kuchar ($7,400) – Kuchar’s accuracy off the tee and impressive work around the greens always make him a sharp target at links venues. The veteran produced a T20 at the Renaissance Club in 2019, which is just one of his five top-25 finishes in his last seven appearances at a Scottish Open. Furthermore, Kuchar has advanced to the weekend in nine of his last 11 starts at the Open Championship, most notably with a runner-up finish at Royal Birkdale in 2017. Kuchar returns to Scotland this week riding a seven made cut streak, which is a stretch that includes four top-20 finishes. The 44-year-old gained strokes ARG in all seven of these starts and is in fact the PGA TOUR’s leader in SG ARG this season. Kuchar is far too cheap for his safety this week and is a player who shouldn’t gain much attention in large tournaments. For 11 of his 16 starts this season, Kuchar has come with single digit ownership in DraftKings’ main GPP of the week.

Luke List ($7,200) – At the Travelers Championship three weeks ago, List put on a ball striking clinic, leading the field by a wide margin with 14.2 strokes from T2G and 10.3 strokes on APP. However, the Vanderbilt graduate lost a whopping 7.3 strokes with his flat stick, bringing him down to a T19 finish. List’s putting can only improve from this outing and if he can in anyway carry over this momentum as a ball striker to the Renaissance Club, he should absolutely find himself competing on the weekend in his second attempt at Scottish Open. The 37-year-old has made four of his last six cuts on the PGA TOUR and shined in his Scottish Open debut back in 2018, finishing T3 at Gullane Golf Club.

