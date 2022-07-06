NASCAR Fantasy Rankings: DFS Picks on DraftKings for NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 250 at Atlanta

The rankings below are based on a mixture of expected output and DraftKings’ NASCAR salaries for that day. The ordering is not based on the highest projected fantasy totals, but rather by the value of each driver.

The DraftKings NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 250 at Atlanta slate locks at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday.

1. AJ Allmendinger ($11,200) — His plate racing stats are impressive. In 11 plate races with Kaulig Racing, Allmendinger has eight top-10 finishes, and seven of those are top-5 finishes. Don’t stop there, six are top-3 finishes.

2. Ty Gibbs ($11,000) — He’s already checked all of the boxes in his Xfinity Series career, and he’s checked all of the plate track boxes. Gibbs has finished 35th, 11th and first in his three plate races.

3. Noah Gragson ($10,800) — Kaulig Racing reigns supreme at the plate tracks in the Xfinity Series, but Gragson is a threat to take over the throne. He won the last race at Talladega and has finished 11th or better in six of his seven Talladega races. Gragson has three top-10 finishes at Daytona.

4. Austin Hill ($10,300) — His first Truck Series win was at Daytona and his first Xfinity Series win was at Daytona. He followed his Daytona win with a second-place finish at Atlanta.

5. Justin Allgaier ($10,000) — All or nothing Allgaier. That’s how he plate races. He has three top-5 finishes in his last five plate races. In eight of the last 11 plate races, he has finished outside of the top 20.

6. Riley Herbst ($8,200) — Most of his Xfinity Series career has been unremarkable. However, he has been a quality driver at the plate tracks. Herbst has four fourth-place finishes and six top-10 finishes in his last eight plate races.

7. Tyler Reddick ($10,500) — The Big Machine Chevy isn’t the greatest car ever, but Reddick won with it. He won in the Cup Series last week and he has two Xfinity Series plate track wins. He’s got to like his chances on Saturday.

8. Landon Cassill ($8,900) — Kaulig Racing is unstoppable at plate tracks. It doesn’t matter who is driving their cars. Cassill has two top-5 plate track finishes this season. With sponsorship concerns looming, Cassill may be desperate for a win this weekend.

9. Daniel Hemric ($9,300) — If anyone can ruin the Kaulig Racing juju, then it’s the owner of one of the longest winless streaks in NASCAR history. Hemric has finished 35th, 28th and 34th in his three plate races this season. At least he’s due.

10 . Ryan Truex ($9,100) — The No. 18 JGR Toyota is fast, and Truex will have the support of fast teammates. Team racing is only a thing at plate tracks and usually only when a race goes green. However, if anyone is going to beat Kaulig Racing, then it’s going to take a team effort.

11. Brandon Brown ($7,300) — His Talladega win last season was pretty flukey, but the simulation needed some entertainment. That isn’t to say it was completely undeserved. Leading up to that race, Brown had finishes of seventh, 10th, 11th and 15th at Talladega.

12. Brandon Jones ($8,600) — He’s never won a plate race. That’s odd because he seems like a driver that could only win a plate race. Atlanta is his home track, and he finished seventh in the spring race.

13. Ryan Sieg ($8,000) — He was in first place at Atlanta on lap 171, but the final lap was 172. His 10th-place finish was disappointing, but he was close to his first ever win. This weekend is another great opportunity to break through with a win at his home track.

14. Anthony Alfredo ($7,000) — Don’t sleep on Alf. Also, do not call him “Fast Pasta.” You’re just encouraging him. In six Xfinity Series plate races, his worst finish is 21st and his average finish is 12th.

15. J.J. Yeley ($6,500) — Going back to 2015, Yeley has competed in 18 plate races. Despite not having the greatest equipment, he has 15 top-20 finishes and an average finish of 16th. In the spring race, Yeley finished 11th in a Carl Long car.

