Fantasy Golf Picks: Top DraftKings PGA TOUR DFS Plays for the Genesis Scottish Open

DraftKings contributors Geoff Ulrich and Reid Fowler, along with RotoWire’s Len Hochberg, join The Sweat to give their top DraftKings DFS plays for the Genesis Scottish Open.

Video Transcript

Len Hochberg:

I’m going to go with Fleetwood. He’s $8400, he’ll fit into just about any lineup at that price. The wind will be blowing, I don’t think it’s going to be cold, they’re not going to be wearing knit hats, but the colder and windier, the more Fleetwood will shine.

Reid Fowler:

My namesake, how about a little Rickie Fowler? $6,900—get those expensive guys in. He loves this event,

Geoff Ulrich:

Robert Macintyre—I just feel $7600, it’s too cheap for a guy coming off a good start in his home country.

Len’s Pick: Tommy Fleetwood ($8,400)

Reid’s Pick: Rickie Fowler ($6,900)

Geoff’s Pick: Robert Macintyre ($7,600)

