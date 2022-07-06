Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Value Plays for July 6

DraftKings contributor Matt Meiselman, along with RotoWire’s Erik Halterman and Paul Bruno, join The Sweat to give their favorite DraftKings value plays for Wednesday’s MLB slate.

Set your DraftKings fantasy baseball lineups here: MLB $250K Relay Throw [$50K to 1st]

Erik Halterman:

Let’s go to that same game against Josiah Gray. I like Darick Hall for $2,800 at first base. If you didn’t like my Nate Lowe suggestion from earlier and want to save even more money, Hall is pretty interesting. Well, he’s pretty interesting and then he wasn’t all that interesting. Minimal prospect hype for this guy. … Debuted last week, couldn’t look more like a quad-A guy — a first baseman who debuts this old.

But what did he do? He’s goes onto homer three times in his first three major league games, has a 1.043 OPS through his first week of action. The one thing that suggests he might not be a quad-A guy, too, is that he had just a 20.7% strikeout rate in two seasons of Triple-A — because of course he gets two seasons of Triple-A as a 26-year-old who’s just debuting now.

Even if he is just quad-A guy, though, for this kind of price, a guy who bats cleanup in a strong line up in a good park against a guy who can’t keep the ball on the ground, I’d be interested even if I didn’t think there was at least something there, and I do in fact think there’s at least something there with Darick Hall.

Paul Bruno:

I’m thinking of Cody Bellinger of the Dodgers. He’s in the middle of that stacked Dodgers lineup against a suspect starter in (Jose Urena), so he’s definitely a guy I want to get in there.

Then I feel the same way about Josh Donaldson coming in a sub-$4,000 in his matchup against Pittsburgh. You can bet the the Bombers are bent for revenge after being embarrassed last night.

I included Nathan Lowe as a nice pickup in this sub-$4,000 range — I know Erik touched on him earlier. Four multi-hit games and three homers in his last 10 starts, that’s good enough for me to throw him in there, too.

Matt Meiselman:

Vinnie Pasquantino is a lefty, so platoon advantage (against Cristian Javier). He’s $2,400, and this is a guy who’s been a really good hitter throughout the minors. The results in the majors so far have been decent, nothing special.

But overall, I just really like the Royals against Javier. I think everyone’s playing Javier. And the Royals, there’s a chance that they strike out 15 times tonight, but when they’re good, it tends to be really good for fantasy lineups because they hit for power and they’re very aggressive running the bases. So, even though the chance of bust is pretty high, when they’re good, they can be really good in terms of fantasy points.

Pasquantino is my favorite guy just because of how cheap he is. I think he’s a strong value. But, I really like stacking the Royals overall tonight.

Erik’s Picks: Darick Hall ($2,800), Nathaniel Lowe ($3,900)

Paul’s Picks: Cody Bellinger ($3,700), Josh Donaldson ($3,800), Nathaniel Lowe ($3,900)

Matt’s Pick: Vinnie Pasquantino ($2,400)

