F1 Fantasy Racing Rankings: DFS Picks on DraftKings for Formula 1 Rolex Austrian Grand Prix 2022

The Red Bull Ring in Austria is obviously Red Bull’s home track. It’s a power track with three DRS zones and the Red Bulls, and their sister team Alpha Tauri, have been exceptionally fast at the power tracks this season.

The DraftKings Rolex Austrian Grand Prix 2022 slate locks at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday.

1. Max Verstappen ($12,000) — Austria is a power track and Red Bull literally owns the track. It should be no surprise that Verstappen won both races at Austria last season.

2. Charles Leclerc ($11,200) — On lap one last week, LeClerc suffered damage. He never quite had the car that Sainz had. With fresh cars, he’ll be the No. 1 Ferrari this week.

3. Sergio Perez ($9,000) — The Red Bulls have been the fastest at the power tracks this season. Checo likely won’t beat Max, but he can beat the rest of the field.

4. Carlos Sainz ($9,600) — It took awhile and a depleted field, but Sainz finally earned his first Formula 1 Grand Prix win at Silverstone. With the monkey off his back, he could become a weekly threat to win races.

5. Lewis Hamilton ($10,200) — Silverstone was his second straight podium after not scoring a podium since Round 1. The long straights at Austria could present porpoising problems for Mercedes.

6. Esteban Ocon ($5,800) — There are three DRS zones at the Red Bull Ring in Austria. Alpine’s Renault power unit has shown the best straight line speed in the mid field.

7. George Russell ($8,400) — So much for Mr. Consistent. Russell’s top-5 streak ended in spectacular fashion on the opening lap of the British Grand Prix. A return to the top 5 in the Austrian Grand Prix seems likely.

8. Lando Norris ($7,600) — McLaren’s downforce woes should not be a problem in the Austrian Grand Prix. In previous races at power tracks this season, Norris finished seventh at Jeddah and ninth at Baku.

9. Alex Albon ($3,600) — He didn’t end up over the fence, but he didn’t make it passed the first lap of the British Grand Prix. Just like last week, Albon will drive the upgraded car for Williams, and Latifi will drive the older model until France.

10. Yuki Tsunoda ($4,400) — Red Bull F1 advisor Helmut Marko claims the Honda power unit is better suited for the high altitude of Austria. Tsunoda finished 10th and 12th at the Red Bull Ring last season.

