Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Value Plays for July 7

DraftKings contributor Matt Meiselman joins The Sweat to give his favorite DraftKings value play for today’s MLB slate.

Set your DraftKings fantasy baseball lineups here: MLB $222K Relay Throw [$50K to 1st]

Video Transcript

Matt Meiselman:

I’ll go against the chalkiest pitcher on the slate. I don’t think I would play a full Tigers stack against Dylan Cease, but Riley Greene batting at the top of the lineup—$2700, he’s been really good in the majors, has a pretty good prospect pedigree, and Cease is also someone that you can run on and specifically, since Seby Zavala has been the catcher with Yasmani Grandal being injured, the White Sox have been an easier team to run on this season, especially when Dylan Cease is on the mound. So Greene I think could steal a base here. He’s a good hitter anyway, and he’s really cheap. And then you also get the leverage element out of him too.

Matt’s Pick: Riley Greene ($2,700)

Set your DraftKings fantasy baseball lineups here: MLB $222K Relay Throw [$50K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.