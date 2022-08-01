Fantasy Golf Picks — 2022 Wyndham Championship Picks, Preview, Predictions

Pat Mayo provides his preview and makes his early 2022 Wyndham Championship Picks in his first look and research for this week’s PGA TOUR event.

2022 Wyndham — Picks & Preview | Info & Research | Stats/Tools

2022 Wyndham Championship: Field

Field: 156 Players | Top 65 and Ties Make the Cut after 36 Holes

First Tee: Thursday, August 4

Defending Champion: Kevin Kisner

2022 Wyndham Championship: Course

Course: Sedgefield CC

Yardage: 7,131

Par: 70

Greens: Bermuda

2022 Wyndham Championship: Key Stats

SG: Approach

Par 4s Gained 400-450 Yards

SG: Putting

Eagles Gained

2022 Wyndham Championship: Past Winners

2021: Kevin Kisner -15

2020: Jim Herman -21

2019: JT Poston -22

2018: Brandt Snedeker -21

2017: Henrik Stenson -22

2016: SI WOOOO Kim -21

2015: Davis Love III -17

2022 Wyndham Championship Picks

Russell Henley

Similar to how Happy Gilmore would be something at one of those long drive contests, Henely would be something on one of those tours where they only play on short Bermuda courses. Henely missed a three-footer on the 72nd hole to get into last year’s playoff. Soul-crushing, yes, but still good enough for his second-straight Top 10 at Sedgefield, though. He gained in each T2G metric last week in Detroit en route to a T10, and he’s now back on his preferred putting surface (+0.33 SG:PUTT/round on Bermuda). Sedgefield is a layout that can let him get away with his distance deficiencies.

Adam Svensson

Despite being best known this season as king of the missed short putt, Svensson had rattled off positive putting performances in eight consecutive events before it stopped rolling so well at the Rocket Mortgage. It happens. I was far more encouraged to see his ball striking return. The Canadian was fourth in the field in approach for the week and gained against the field with his driver, and most certainly, Sedgefield is a much better layout for his skills.

