Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Value Plays for August 1

DraftKings contributor Nick Friar joins The Sweat to give his favorite DraftKings value plays for Monday's MLB slate.

Watch the entire baseball segment below!

VIDEO:

Set your DraftKings fantasy baseball lineups here: MLB $333K Relay Throw [$100K to 1st]

Video Transcript

Nick Friar:

For pitchers, it's really important tonight. Because again, you're talking about a thin slate. Looking at Domingo German going up against the Mariners. He's $6.4K.

I know the Mariners aren't striking out much against right-handed pitching — not like the Nationals where they're stingy. (The Mariners) are 11th in K rate this month against righties. But German is coming off a seven-strikeout performance against a tough Mets team.

Most of the Seattle hitters haven't seen German. Those who have — it's like 10 plate appearances and four strikeouts, so a little promising there.

From a hitter standpoint, take his battery-mate tonight, Jose Trevino, at $3K. ... He's 5-for-12 with four doubles against Marco Gonzales. He also has a .206 ISO against left-handed pitching this season. I know he hasn't done as well against lefties of late, but Trevino is still in a good spot against Gonzales.

Nick’s Picks: Domingo German ($6,400); Jose Trevino ($3,000)

Set your DraftKings fantasy baseball lineups here: MLB $333K Relay Throw [$100K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.