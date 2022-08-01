Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Plays for August 1

DraftKings contributor Nick Friar joins The Sweat to give his favorite DraftKings play for Monday's MLB slate.

Video Transcript

Nick Friar:

I think this is where it gets a little bit tougher (in DFS Monday) because you have a lot of guys in that $6K-range. Five guys tonight: (Aaron) Judge, Pete Alonso, Yordan Alvarez, Trea Turner and Mookie Betts. The guy I end up leaning toward, as much as Judge has been great of late, is Yordan Alvarez.

I know he's had a couple of slow games, 1-for-his-last-9 in his last two (games). But he smokes Nathan Eovaldi. When you look at batter-vs.-pitcher matchups, it's pretty much (Alvarez) and Pete Alonso that have the big advantages tonight.

Eovaldi hasn't done too bad against lefties since his return from injury. He hasn't given up any line drives during that stretch. I don't like that for him going up against Yordan Alvarez, a guy who's (7-for-8 in 10 plate appearances) against him with a home run and a few doubles.

Nick’s Picks: Yordan Alvarez ($6,200)

