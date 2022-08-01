Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Targets, Values for August 2

Full disclosure: I’m writing this article Monday night, because who knows what will even be relevant by 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday? Will Noah Syndergaard ($7,000) still be a member of the Angels? Will we be able to name anyone on the Cubs’ roster? Will I be traded to FanDuel?

All good questions that I do not have answers to. C’est la vie. But there’s still targets and values to find, so let’s dig into this 14-game slate.

Set your DraftKings fantasy baseball lineups here: MLB $333K Relay Throw [$100K to 1st]

For up-to-the-minute news, analysis and lineups, download the DK Live app. You also can follow DK Live on Twitter @dklive.

PITCHER

Stud

Corbin Burnes, Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates, $10,100 - This is a slate that’s jam-packed with premium pitching options, but let’s not overthink things. Burnes is arguably the best player at his position in the majors and he’s drawing a dream matchup on Tuesday. In fact, in his last seven starts, Burnes has maintained a 1.96 ERA and a 34.1% strikeout rate, as he’s held opponents to a minuscule .240 wOBA. Considering the Pirates own the league’s highest strikeout rate since the All-Star break (29.0%), you’d simply be hard-pressed to find an asset with more upside than Burnes. Strap in for double-digit strikeouts.

Value

Adam Wainwright, St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs, $7,500 - Alright. Before we get into prognostication, let’s go over what’s tangible. Wainwright has always been an absolute monster pitching at Busch Stadium, but specific to 2022, he’s compiled a 2.01 ERA and perfectly reasonable marks in both FIP (3.19) and strikeout rate (22.0%) within the split. He’d be viable if this were a game against the Cubs in April. However, we’d be foolish to ignore the looming trade deadline and the likelihood that both Willson Contreras ($4,900) and Ian Happ ($4,100) are no longer on Chicago’s roster by first pitch. If that’s the case, load up on the veteran RHP.

INFIELD

Stud

Austin Riley, Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies, $5,700 - How has Riley’s August already been better than a month of July where he hit .423 with a 267 wRC+? Well, $200 million has a powerful presence. I’d look for the third baseman to celebrate his contract extension in style on Tuesday, as the Phillies will be resorting to a bullpen game against the red-hot Braves. Doesn’t seem like a good way to nullify the hottest hitter in baseball.

Stud

Rowdy Tellez, Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates, $4,800 - Right off the top, let’s just confirm that Tellez is a viable DFS asset against pretty much any RHP. For the season, the hefty first baseman owns a .268 ISO and a 121 wRC+ within the split. Still, I’d be lying if I didn’t admit this was more about Bryse Wilson ($5,400). The Pirates’ starter has been rocked by LHBs in 2022, with left-handed opponents hitting an astounding .383 off the 24-year-old. Yikes.

Value

Luis Rengifo, Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics, $3,700 - There’s a couple factors to assess with Rengifo on Tuesday. First and foremost, with such a depleted Angels’ roster, Rengifo has recently been batting out of the three-spot in the lineup for Los Angeles. Seems a little insane, yet it’s honestly justified when the Angels are going up against a lefty. In 82 plate appearances within the split, Rengifo is slashing .329/.370/.553 with a 162 wRC+.

Value

Omar Narvaez, Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates, $2,700 - There have been a couple Narvaez trade rumors, but if he’s still in a Brewers uniform at 6:01 p.m. ET, he’s worth tossing into a couple lineups. Why? He’s left-handed, of course. Here’s what LHBs have slashed in the last eight games the aforementioned Wilson has started: .453/.507/.734. I can barely make it to second base without losing my breath in beer league, but even my lefty-swinging self could maybe have a chance against Wilson at this point.

OUTFIELD

Stud

Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros vs. Boston Red Sox, $6,200 - While no one is as hot as Riley, a trip to the IL couldn’t cool Alvarez down, as the All-Star has come out of the break swinging. Since July 21, Alvarez is hitting .344 with a 1.313 OPS. You know, completely normal stuff. The good times should keep rolling on Tuesday, as the LHB will draw a matchup with Kutter Crawford ($6,100). The young RHP has struggled against left-handed opponents in 2022, surrendering 2.21 home runs per nine within the split.

Stud

Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates, $4,600 - Are you picking up on a pattern? Yelich, a left-handed batter, is obviously viable on Tuesday due to an enticing matchup with Wilson, but it should also be pointed out that the former NL MVP is in maybe the best form he’s been all season. In fact, Yelich is currently riding a 10-game hitting streak, posting a .366 average and a 179 wRC+ across his last 50 plate appearances.

Value

Austin Hays, Baltimore Orioles at Texas Rangers, $3,800 - Hays didn’t have the best month of July, but a matchup with Spencer Howard ($5,800) should get his August off on the right foot. The former top pitching prospect of the Phillies has struggled against RHBs in 2022, allowing right-handed opponents to slug .694 with a .447 wOBA. Woof. Hays should also benefit slightly from the departure of Trey Mancini, as he’ll likely move up in the Orioles’ batting order.

Value

Yermin Mercedes, San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, $2,400 - It continues to be funny that Mercedes is listed as an outfielder, but we all play the hand we’re dealt. Coming in action on Monday, Mercedes was slashing .342/.375/.526 in his 40 plate appearances this season against southpaws. With Tyler Anderson ($8,900) set to take the mound for the Dodgers on Tuesday, expect Mercedes to be once again hitting third for the Giants.

TEAMS TO STACK

Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates - Was there any doubt? This is possibly the worst matchup Bryse Wilson could draw in the National League. In fact, statistically, the Brewers would only be superseded by the Dodgers, as Los Angeles’ LHBs have posted a slightly better wOBA against RHPs than Milwaukee’s mark of .340. Tellez, Yelich, Narvaez and Kolten Wong ($3,900) all make for fantastic plays. It’s just a shame Jace Peterson (elbow) is on the IL.

Set your DraftKings fantasy baseball lineups here: MLB $333K Relay Throw [$100K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and customer (my username is theglt13) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.