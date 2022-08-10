Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Value Plays for August 10

DraftKings contributors Garion Thorne and Nick Friar join The Sweat to give their favorite DraftKings value plays for Wednesday’s MLB slate.

Watch the entire baseball segment below!

VIDEO:

Video Transcript

Garion Thorne:

We’re going to take advantage of the White Sox just being absolutely snakebitten. I’m not sure how Tim Anderson hurt his finger arguing with an umpire, but this is the world we currently live in. He’s out for four to six weeks. The White Sox need a new leadoff hitter, and against left-handed pitcher like Kris Bubic, it seems like it’s going to be AJ Pollock, who’s just $3,800 tonight.

Pollock has been absolutely lost at the plate this year against right-handed pitching, but he’s been himself against left-handed pitching. He’s got a .229 ISO and a 130 wRC+. If he’s heating leadoff tonight against Bubic, who has a 5.59 expected ERA, you’ve got to put Pollock into a couple lineups.

Nick Friar:

When you look at that Rockies lineup — obviously, we’re talking quite a bit about the Cardinals. With the Rockies, it’s hard to find guys under $4K. But you do have Elehuris Montero at $2.7K.

He’s racked up double-digit DKFP in each of his last four games, gives you third base-first base flexibility in this one. And again, a small sample size, but still (his) numbers against left-handed pitching: 27.8% line-drive rate, 44.4% fly-ball rate and 33.3% hard-contact rate.

(He’s) going up against Jose Quintana, who I do like by and large. I think he’s a good pickup for the Cardinals, but at Coors Field, left-handed pitcher, don’t love it.

Garion’s Pick: AJ Pollock ($3,800)

Nick’s Pick: Elehuris Montero ($2,700)

