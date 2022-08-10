Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Plays for August 10

DraftKings contributors Garion Thorne and Nick Friar join The Sweat to give their favorite DraftKings plays for Wednesday’s MLB slate.

Watch the entire baseball segment below!

VIDEO:

Video Transcript

Garion Thorne:

It’s gotta be (Paul) Goldschmidt as your No. 1 option tonight. He’s got a 282 wRC+ against left-handed pitching. Kyle Freeland, when pitching at Coors Field this season, (is) giving up an opponent batting average above .300 and a .520 slugging percentage. It’s also going to be nice and hot and sticky in Colorado tonight. The winds bowing out — little weather update for everybody. So, I think there’s going to be a lot of runs scored in this game.

Nick Friar:

Look, I like Goldschmidt a lot. Definitely the first hitter that jumps out when you see him goin up a lefty — especially a guy like Kyle Freeland, who gives up a lot of quality contact at Coors. But another guy I like — who’s a little bit cheaper, but I expect to be quite a bit less popular tonight — is Yordan Alvarez. Obviously, a guy we talk about quite a bit.

He’s at $5.9K. But at the same time, this is a guy who hasn’t done a whole heck of a lot this month. He doesn’t have a home run this month yet — I know it’s kind of early. He also doesn’t have a career home run against Glenn Otto. Couple doubles. I do think both of those trends are going to end tonight. Otto has given up a 40.7% fly-ball rate to the last 76 left-handed hitters he has seen.

Alvarez, again, we talk about small sample size: Only 24 plate appearances against right-handed pitching this month. But a .214 BABIP is ridiculous no matter what for Yordan Alvarez against right-handed pitching. Especially when you consider he’s only got a 28.6% ground-ball rate during that stretch and a 71.4% hard-contact rate.

Garion’s Pick: Paul Goldschmidt ($6,200)

Nick’s Pick: Yordan Alvarez ($5,900)

