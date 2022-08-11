Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Value Plays for August 11

DraftKings contributor Garion Thorne joins The Sweat to give his favorite DraftKings value play for Thursday’s MLB slate.

Let’s talk about Kyle Farmer, who — bless the Reds. They’ve already put out their lineup for tonight. ... So, we know for sure that Kyle Farmer is going to be batting third in this order for the Reds on Thursday night at the Field of Dreams Game.

He has a .410 wOBA against left-handed pitching and a .400 expected wOBA against left-handed pitching. There are only six players in baseball with 100 plate appearances within the split who have managed a .400 mark in both of those categories. One of those is Kyle Farmer. The other ones are Austin Riley, Mookie Betts, Rhys Hoskins, Aaron Judge and Trea Turner. That’s the kind of company Kyle Farmer is able to keep when he’s only hitting against left-handed pitching. If he’s hitting against a righty, you don’t really want to consider him. But against a left like Drew Smyly — who, by the way, has give up the most home runs per nine of any pitcher dating bak to 2019 — you probably want to put Kyle Farmer into a lineup.

