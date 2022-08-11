Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Plays for August 11

DraftKings contributors Steve Buchanan and Garion Thorne join The Sweat to give their favorite DraftKings plays for Thursday’s MLB slate.

Watch the entire baseball segment below!

VIDEO:

Set your DraftKings fantasy baseball lineups here: MLB $60K Relay Throw [$20K to 1st] (Night)

Video Transcript

Garion Thorne:

Let’s go to Willson Contreras, who’s one of the most powerful hitters in baseball when it comes to facing left-handed pitching. We’ve got a pair of southpaws taking the mound in Iowa tonight.

He’s got a .333 ISO against southpaws in 2022. That is the sixth-highest isolated power of any qualified hitters against lefties this season. So, Contreras against Nick Lodolo, who has been perfectly fin this season — struggled a little bit with his control but has also been pretty bad on the road. A .551 slugging percentage on the road. There isn’t really a home team tonight. There’s two road teams, so that’s tough news for Nick Lodolo and great news for Willson Contreras.

Steve Buchanan

Raffy Devers going against the Orioles tonight. Has a .308 isolated power against righties. At home, that number jumps up to a Stone Cold Steve Austin special of .316.

He’s going up against Dean Kremer, who was really great to start the year. But his 3.43 ERA is backed by an expected ERA of 5.00. So, there’s going to be plenty of regression coming is way, and he’s also someone who’s also allowed three home runs in the second half of the season already through 16 innings. Now, that doesn’t sound like a lot, but that’s also the same number of home runs he gave up through the entire first half through 42 2/3 innings. So, that regression is already starting to come to fruition.

Garion’s Pick: Willson Contreras ($5,500)

Steve’s Pick: Rafael Devers ($5,700)

