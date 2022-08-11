2022 Fantasy Football TE Rankings, Sleepers, Projections

Pat Mayo and Mike Leone debate their 2022 Fantasy Football WR Rankings Tiers in the middle tier to create the 2022 Wide Receiver Rankings.

2022 Fantasy Football TE Rankings (1/2 PPR Scoring)

2022 Player Projections | Advanced Stats | How to Use DraftKings Tools

Last Updated: Aug 11

Travis Kelce Kyle Pitts Mark Andrews George Kittle Darren Waller Dalton Schultz Dallas Goedert T.J. Hockenson Dawson Knox Zach Ertz Cole Kmet Irv Smith Jr. Robert Tonyan Pat Freiermuth Austin Hooper Hunter Henry Tyler Higbee Mike Gesicki Albert Okwuegbunam Gerald Everett Evan Engram Mo Alie-Cox Hayden Hurst Jonnu Smith C.J. Uzomah Brevin Jordan Adam Trautman Logan Thomas Dan Arnold

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2020 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Golf Writer of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Sports Betting Analyst award, and is a finalist for three FSWA Awards in 2022 (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 24 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditions Season Long). Beyond sports, Mayo covers everything from entertainment to pop culture to politics. If you have a fantasy question, general inquiry or snarky comment, ship it to Mayo at ThePatMayoExperience@gmail.com and the best will be addressed on the show.

