2022 Fantasy Football Rankings — Top 150 Rankings Overall

Pat Mayo lists his 2022 Fantasy Football Rankings — Top 150 Rankings for half-point PPR scoring.

Rankings Lists — Ranks Breakdown | Top 150 | RB | WR | TE | QB

Ranks Tiers — QB Tiers | RB Tiers | WR Tiers | Projections

Week 1 — W1 DraftKings | Injury Risk Ranks | Projections

DraftKings Lineup Tools — Optimizer | Game Sims | Player vs Player Compare

Podcasts — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Google | Twitter | E-Mail

2022 Fantasy Football Top 150 Rankings (1/2 PPR Scoring)

2022 Player Projections | Advanced Stats | How to Use DraftKings Tools

Last Updated: Aug 11

Christian McCaffrey Jonathan Taylor Derrick Henry Cooper Kupp Justin Jefferson Ja’Marr Chase Davante Adams CeeDee Lamb Stefon Diggs Najee Harris Austin Ekeler Leonard Fournette Dalvin Cook Travis Kelce Joe Mixon Saquon Barkley Aaron Jones Mike Evans Tee Higgins A.J. Brown Tyreek Hill Keenan Allen Kyle Pitts Mark Andrews Alvin Kamara Cam Akers D’Andre Swift Javonte Williams Nick Chubb Travis Etienne Jaylen Waddle Terry McLaurin Deebo Samuel DJ Moore Diontae Johnson Brandin Cooks Amari Cooper Michael Pittman Mike Williams George Kittle Darren Waller Breece Hall Chris Godwin Rashod Bateman James Conner David Montgomery Marquise Brown Michael Thomas Amon-Ra St. Brown Gabriel Davis Allen Robinson II DK Metcalf Dalton Schultz Josh Jacobs Antonio Gibson AJ Dillon Damien Harris Ezekiel Elliott Cordarrelle Patterson Tony Pollard Josh Allen Patrick Mahomes Justin Herbert Lamar Jackson Jalen Hurts Elijah Mitchell JK Dobbins Devin Singletary Tyler Lockett Adam Thielen Courtland Sutton Elijah Moore Brandon Aiyuk Drake London Allen Lazard Hunter Renfrow Darnell Mooney Jerry Jeudy DeVonta Smith Christian Kirk Kareem Hunt Miles Sanders Trey Lance Kyler Murray Joe Burrow Tom Brady Dallas Goedert TJ Hockenson Russell Wilson Dak Prescott Clyde Edwards-Helaire Melvin Gordon Chase Edmonds James Cook Dameon Pierce Gus Edwards Rashaad Penny Kenneth Walker Rhamondre Stevenson Marquez Valdes-Scantling Ju-Ju Smith Schuster Treylon Burks Kadarius Toney Skyy Moore Robert Woods Jakobi Meyers DJ Chark Tyler Boyd Chase Claypool Chris Olave Darrell Henderson Khalil Herbert Kenneth Gainwell Jameson Williams Garrett Wilson Nico Collins Josh Palmer Wan’Dale Robinson Mecole Hardman DeAndre Hopkins Donovan Peoples-Jones Russell Gage Isaiah McKenzie Michael Carter Rachaad White Alexander Mattison Jamaal Williams Jerick McKinnon Isaiah Spiller Dawson Knox Kirk Cousins Matthew Stafford Trevor Lawrence Aaron Rodgers Justin Fields Zach Ertz Cole Kmet Irv Smith Jr. Robert Tonyan Pat Freiermuth Austin Hooper James Robinson JD McKissic Nyhiem Hines Mark Ingram Raheem Mostert Marlon Mack Tyler Allgeier Isiah Pacheco Eno Benjamin

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2020 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Golf Writer of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Sports Betting Analyst award, and is a finalist for three FSWA Awards in 2022 (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 24 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditions Season Long). Beyond sports, Mayo covers everything from entertainment to pop culture to politics. If you have a fantasy question, general inquiry or snarky comment, ship it to Mayo at ThePatMayoExperience@gmail.com and the best will be addressed on the show.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.