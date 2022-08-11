 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2022 Fantasy Football Rankings — Top 150 Rankings Overall

Pat Mayo breaks down and lists his 2022 Fantasy Football Rankings — Top 150 Rankings for half point PPR scoring.

By Pat Mayo

2022 Fantasy Football Top 150 Rankings (1/2 PPR Scoring)

Last Updated: Aug 11

  1. Christian McCaffrey
  2. Jonathan Taylor
  3. Derrick Henry
  4. Cooper Kupp
  5. Justin Jefferson
  6. Ja’Marr Chase
  7. Davante Adams
  8. CeeDee Lamb
  9. Stefon Diggs
  10. Najee Harris
  11. Austin Ekeler
  12. Leonard Fournette
  13. Dalvin Cook
  14. Travis Kelce
  15. Joe Mixon
  16. Saquon Barkley
  17. Aaron Jones
  18. Mike Evans
  19. Tee Higgins
  20. A.J. Brown
  21. Tyreek Hill
  22. Keenan Allen
  23. Kyle Pitts
  24. Mark Andrews
  25. Alvin Kamara
  26. Cam Akers
  27. D’Andre Swift
  28. Javonte Williams
  29. Nick Chubb
  30. Travis Etienne
  31. Jaylen Waddle
  32. Terry McLaurin
  33. Deebo Samuel
  34. DJ Moore
  35. Diontae Johnson
  36. Brandin Cooks
  37. Amari Cooper
  38. Michael Pittman
  39. Mike Williams
  40. George Kittle
  41. Darren Waller
  42. Breece Hall
  43. Chris Godwin
  44. Rashod Bateman
  45. James Conner
  46. David Montgomery
  47. Marquise Brown
  48. Michael Thomas
  49. Amon-Ra St. Brown
  50. Gabriel Davis
  51. Allen Robinson II
  52. DK Metcalf
  53. Dalton Schultz
  54. Josh Jacobs
  55. Antonio Gibson
  56. AJ Dillon
  57. Damien Harris
  58. Ezekiel Elliott
  59. Cordarrelle Patterson
  60. Tony Pollard
  61. Josh Allen
  62. Patrick Mahomes
  63. Justin Herbert
  64. Lamar Jackson
  65. Jalen Hurts
  66. Elijah Mitchell
  67. JK Dobbins
  68. Devin Singletary
  69. Tyler Lockett
  70. Adam Thielen
  71. Courtland Sutton
  72. Elijah Moore
  73. Brandon Aiyuk
  74. Drake London
  75. Allen Lazard
  76. Hunter Renfrow
  77. Darnell Mooney
  78. Jerry Jeudy
  79. DeVonta Smith
  80. Christian Kirk
  81. Kareem Hunt
  82. Miles Sanders
  83. Trey Lance
  84. Kyler Murray
  85. Joe Burrow
  86. Tom Brady
  87. Dallas Goedert
  88. TJ Hockenson
  89. Russell Wilson
  90. Dak Prescott
  91. Clyde Edwards-Helaire
  92. Melvin Gordon
  93. Chase Edmonds
  94. James Cook
  95. Dameon Pierce
  96. Gus Edwards
  97. Rashaad Penny
  98. Kenneth Walker
  99. Rhamondre Stevenson
  100. Marquez Valdes-Scantling
  101. Ju-Ju Smith Schuster
  102. Treylon Burks
  103. Kadarius Toney
  104. Skyy Moore
  105. Robert Woods
  106. Jakobi Meyers
  107. DJ Chark
  108. Tyler Boyd
  109. Chase Claypool
  110. Chris Olave
  111. Darrell Henderson
  112. Khalil Herbert
  113. Kenneth Gainwell
  114. Jameson Williams
  115. Garrett Wilson
  116. Nico Collins
  117. Josh Palmer
  118. Wan’Dale Robinson
  119. Mecole Hardman
  120. DeAndre Hopkins
  121. Donovan Peoples-Jones
  122. Russell Gage
  123. Isaiah McKenzie
  124. Michael Carter
  125. Rachaad White
  126. Alexander Mattison
  127. Jamaal Williams
  128. Jerick McKinnon
  129. Isaiah Spiller
  130. Dawson Knox
  131. Kirk Cousins
  132. Matthew Stafford
  133. Trevor Lawrence
  134. Aaron Rodgers
  135. Justin Fields
  136. Zach Ertz
  137. Cole Kmet
  138. Irv Smith Jr.
  139. Robert Tonyan
  140. Pat Freiermuth
  141. Austin Hooper
  142. James Robinson
  143. JD McKissic
  144. Nyhiem Hines
  145. Mark Ingram
  146. Raheem Mostert
  147. Marlon Mack
  148. Tyler Allgeier
  149. Isiah Pacheco
  150. Eno Benjamin

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2020 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Golf Writer of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Sports Betting Analyst award, and is a finalist for three FSWA Awards in 2022 (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 24 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditions Season Long). Beyond sports, Mayo covers everything from entertainment to pop culture to politics. If you have a fantasy question, general inquiry or snarky comment, ship it to Mayo at ThePatMayoExperience@gmail.com and the best will be addressed on the show.

