Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Value Plays for August 12

Video Transcript

Garion Thorne:

Well, I’m going to go to (Coors Field) because I’m only human. I fully agree with Matt, this is going to be the chalkiest game possibly of the week. I mean, this is just a terrible pitching matchup. Coors has paid off every single night this week as well. Like it’s just been such a treasure trove that people are going to continue to go back to it.

But when you can get a bare minimum bat in an opposite-hand matchup, again, I’m weak. I’m just human. Seth Beer, who is $2000 flat, he’s been absolutely terrible at the Major League level, has hit really well in AAA for the Diamondbacks organization, but his major issue has been strikeouts. And that’s just not really that big a concern against Antonio Senzatela, who cannot strike anyone out. So I think if you remove the biggest weakness for Seth Beer, you stick him in Coors Field, obviously there’s a lot to like there. He’s probably only going to be hitting seventh or eighth in this Diamondbacks lineup. But again, for the absolute bare minimum, I think you could do a whole lot worse.

Garion’s Pick: Seth Beer ($2,000)

