Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Plays for August 12

Adam Kaufman:

Let’s start at pitcher over $8K—I know that Max Scherzer is over $8K, almost $3K over, but is he still the best guy tonight?

Garion Thorne:

I think you can obviously make a case that Scherzer or Rodon, considering Rodon’s matchup, are far and away the two best options, or the two most obvious options. I also really like Tyler Mahle, who is $8500. The Angels haven’t been striking out like they were striking out to begin July, but they’ve still been pretty bad in the month of August. They’ve got just an 85 wRC+ as a team, they are fourth in chase rate, they are fourth in swinging strike rate, and that’s translated out to a strikeout in about a quarter of their plate appearances so far in the month.

So Mahle, who’s been fantastic this season when pitching away from Great American Ballpark, which is something he won’t have to do—I mean, I won’t say ever again, but not nearly as often now that he’s been traded to the Minnesota Twins. But his last nine starts overall, an ERA hovering around 3.5, a strikeout rate of 27%— at $8500, I just think with his level of strikeout upside, he’s a little underpriced. So I would put him in that class with Scherzer and Rodon tonight.

Garion’s Pick: Tyler Mahle ($8,500)

