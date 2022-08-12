Fantasy NASCAR Picks: Top DraftKings NASCAR DFS Plays for the Federated Auto Parts 400

DraftKings contributor Pearce Dietrich joins The Sweat to give his favorite DraftKings NASCAR play for the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond.

Pearce, who is somebody, just your favorite driver this week. Is it by any chance somebody at the top we haven’t mentioned. You know, Geoff’s guy, Truex. You got obviously, I’m looking at the board here, Busch, Hamlin, Elliott — there are a whole bunch of names that are close.

Pearce Dietrich:

It’s Geoff’s guy, Truex. Seven consecutive top fives at this track. That includes three wins, and he should have won at this racetrack in the spring. You look at the last eight races at Richmond, he has a top-5 DFS score in every single one of them. Four times, he scored the second-most fantasy points; two times, he scored the most fantasy points and the other two times he scored the fifth-most fantasy points. So, regardless of whether he wins — although he wins more than anyone else — if we’re talking about who’s going to score fantasy points, well I think it’s Martin Truex Jr. And by the way, he is in desperate need of a win to make the playoffs. Truex, I think without a doubt, is going to be — especially since he’s not even that expensive — will be the most popular play this weekend.

Pearce’s Pick: Martin Truex Jr ($10,600)

