Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Targets, Values for August 14

Another Sunday afternoon in August brings another giant slate of fantasy baseball action to DraftKings with 10 games on the main slate that gets underway at 1:37 p.m. ET. Eight of the 10 matchups are between divisional foes, so there is plenty of familiarity in most of the matchups. All stats referenced are coming into play on Saturday unless expressly stated otherwise.

PITCHER

Stud

Spencer Strider, Atlanta Braves at Miami Marlins ($9,300) – Strider had a bit of a rough outing in his most recent start, lasting just 2 2⁄ 3 innings against the Mets and producing only 3.2 DKFP. He’s in a great bounce-back spot against Miami, though, and was dominating before that setback. In his seven previous starts, Strider had allowed one or zero runs six times while posting a 2.06 ERA, 1.52 FIP and 13.96 K/9. He has shown a very high ceiling with such a high strikeout rate, including posting over 35 DKFP three times in his seven starts since July 1. The Marlins’ lineup is extremely thin and has an MLB-worst .098 ISO over the past month while scoring an MLB-low 58 runs. Strider should be able to put together a strong outing in this matchup and brings a very high ceiling with his strikeout upside.

Other Options – Zack Wheeler ($9,900), Shane Bieber ($8,800)

Value

Lance Lynn, Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers ($6,800) – While the Marlins may be the best matchup to target with an opposing starting pitcher, the Tigers are not far behind. While the Marlins have been slightly worse lately, the Tigers rank last in baseball with a .271 wOBA, .105 ISO and 74 wRC+ on the season. Detroit also has had the highest K% of any team since the All-Star break, striking out in 27.4% of at-bats. Lynn’s season-long numbers are pretty ugly since he’s 2-5 in 11 starts with a 5.88 ERA and 4.63 FIP; however, he has had a few strong starts recently at home with a 2.55 ERA, 3.74 FIP and 11.21 K/9 over his three most recent home starts with over 17 DKFP in each of those outings. The veteran righty doesn’t bring quite as high a ceiling as he used to, but the matchup and his recent success indicate he should be able to return strong value from under $7K.

Other Options – Logan Gilbert ($7,700), Keegan Thompson ($6,300)

INFIELD

Stud

Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers ($5,700) – Arenado is always a good option to consider when the Cards are taking on a lefty since he is a .315 career hitter against southpaws with a .411 wOBA and 147 wRC+. He has been red hot over his past 10 games, averaging 16 DKFP per game by going 16-for-38 (.421) with four doubles, six home runs and an impressive .607 wOBA. He has hit nine of his 25 homers against lefties and 12 of his 25 homers at home, where he has a .407 wOBA on the season.

Stud

Trea Turner, Los Angeles Dodgers at Kansas City Royals ($5,500) – The Dodgers have been on an impressive roll lately, mostly fueled by production from the top of their lineup in Turner and Mookie Betts ($5,900). Since July 1, Turner is hitting .318 with five stolen bases, 12 doubles, seven home runs, a .374 wOBA and 143 wRC+. He entered Saturday night’s game having hit safely in 27 of 28 games and with a three-game multi-hit streak. If you can afford to pay up at SS, Turner always brings a high ceiling with his dual threat of power and speed.

Other Options – Jose Altuve ($5,500), José Abreu ($4,800)

Value

Bryson Stott, Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets ($3,200) – Stott has been raking and moved into the leadoff spot for the Phillies on Friday and Saturday with Kyle Schwarber ($5,600; calf) sidelined. Stott is more of a natural fit for leadoff if he can keep crushing. Over his past 11 games, he has gone 15-for-42 (.357) with two doubles, a triple and a pair of stolen bases. Stott had multiple hits in four of his previous five games before Saturday, and he’ll be in an opposite-hand matchup against righty Chris Bassitt ($9,600) and the Mets in the finale of their NL East series.

Value

Terrin Vavra, Baltimore Orioles at Tampa Bay Rays ($2,400) – Vavra wasn’t in the starting lineup on Saturday but has become a fixture against righties since being called up 12 games ago. Vavra has gone 10-for-30 with a double, a triple, five walks and a .372 wOBA. In Triple-A, the 25-year-old had a .403 wOBA and five stolen bases over 45 games, and he continues to show a good approach at the plate. He’s a great value under $2,500 to consider at either 2B or in the OF.

Other Options – Aledmys Díaz ($3,600), Seth Brown ($3,500)

OUTFIELD

Stud

Julio Rodríguez, Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers ($5,200) – Rodríguez returned on Friday following a two-week absence and went 2-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and 12 DKFP. After a rocky April, Rodríguez has hit .291 in 77 games since May 1 with 18 home runs, 12 stolen bases and a .379 wOBA. Rodríguez has hit better against lefties all season with a .370 wOBA and 149 wRC+ in his 96 plate appearances against southpaws. Martín Pérez ($7,900) struggled badly in his most recent outing, and the Mariners could be a nice sneaky stack led by Rodríguez.

Stud

Cedric Mullins, Baltimore Orioles at Tampa Bay Rays ($5,100) – Like Vavra, Mullins wasn’t in Saturday’s starting lineup against a lefty, but he should be back in his customary leadoff spot on Sunday afternoon against Drew Rasmussen ($7,300). Mullins has been powering the recent O’s surge in the standings by going 15-for-42 (.357) over his 10 games in August with three doubles, two home runs, a .409 wOBA and 10.3 DKFP per contest. Like Rodríguez, he gets the extra at-bats from hitting at the top of the order and can fill your lineup with fantasy points due to either his power or his speed.

Other Options – Yordan Alvarez ($6,000), Randy Arozarena ($4,700)

Value

Mitch Haniger, Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers ($3,800) – Another Mariners bat that has a high ceiling against Pérez is Haniger, who has gone 8-for-24 (.333) with three walks and three extra-base hits in his past against the Rangers SP. Since coming back from the ankle sprain that landed him on the 60-day IL, Haniger has gone 10-for-22 (.455) with a double, a home run and a .499 wOBA. He and Rodríguez bring much better balance to the Seattle lineup since they typically rake against left-handed pitchers, who have given the Mariners trouble over the past few weeks.

Value

Oscar González, Cleveland Guardians at Toronto Blue Jays ($3,600) – The Guardians helped clear the way for González to get regular playing time by releasing Framil Reyes ($2,800), and the 24-year-old rookie has continued to play well since returning from the injured list with a right abdominal strain. In his 41 games, he has three home runs to go with his .304 average and .338 wOBA, and he has multiple hits in each of his four most recent starts coming into Saturday’s contest. In August, he is 13-for-35 (.371) with three doubles, a home run and a .394 wOBA. He’s a cheap OF bat with middle-of-the-order upside from under $4K this Sunday in Toronto.

Other Options – Eddie Rosario ($2,900), Lars Nootbaar ($2,400)

TEAMS TO STACK

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers – The Cardinals have the second-highest team wOBA since the All-Star break behind only the red-hot Dodgers and have hit the second-most homers since then behind only the slugging Yankees. They’ll be going up against lefty Aaron Ashby ($7,500) in this contest, who is 1-7 over his past 10 starts with a 5.76 ERA having given up 34 runs on 53 hits over 45 1⁄ 3 innings during that span. He has given up a .344 wOBA on the road this season where he has a 4.72 ERA. In addition to Arenado (highlighted above), you can add power option Paul Goldschmidt ($6,200) to the stack while Tommy Edman ($4,500), Dylan Carlson ($4,100) and Paul DeJong ($3,900) will also be in opposite-hand matchups against the lefty. If Lars Nootbaar ($2,400) or Brendan Donovan ($3,200) stay in the lineup as lefties, they also offer good value since Ashby has struggled against lefties too, allowing them to post a .352 wOBA against him.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds – As a bargain stack, the Cubs are in a hitter-friendly spot at Great American Ballpark against Justin Dunn ($5,200). Dunn went 0-3 in seven Triple-A starts with a 6.92 ERA and 6.12 FIP. He was called up after the trade deadline to help fill in the Reds rotation and gave up three runs in 4 2⁄ 3 innings in a loss to the Mets, giving up a pair of barrels and a 47.1% hard-hit rate. The Cubs only have Willson Contreras ($5,500) as a priced-up bat, with Ian Happ ($4,200), Seiya Suzuki ($4,500) and Nico Hoerner ($4,600) on the next tier down. Where the Cubs can really help — if they pile up runs — is with value plays like Franmil Reyes ($2,800), Nelson Velázquez ($2,500) and Nick Madrigal ($2,000), who has flashed upside recently despite being available at the minimum salary.

