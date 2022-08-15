Fantasy Golf Picks — 2022 BMW Championship Picks, Preview, Predictions

Pat Mayo and Geoff Fienberg preview the course and run through the odds while making their 2022 BMW Championship Picks. The guys give their fantasy golf picks and provide their one-and-done strategy for the event from Wilmington Country Club.

Get the Link to the RAKE FREE PME Week 1 DraftKings Contest Here

2022 BMW Championship: Field

Field: 70 Players | No Cut

First Tee: Thursday, August 18

Defending Champion: Patrick Cantlay

2022 BMW Championship: Course

Course: Wilmington Country Club

Yardage: 7,534

Par: 71

Greens: Bentgrass

2022 BMW Championship: Key Stats

Strokes Gained: Approach

Three Putt Avoidance

Strokes Gained: Off the Tee

Sand Saves Gained

Mayo’s Key Stats powered by FantasyNational.com

2022 BMW Championship: Past Winners

NOTE: First Time at Wilmington Country Club

2021: Patrick Cantlay -27

2020: Jon Rahm -4

2019: Justin Thomas -25

2018: Keegan Bradley -20

2017: Marc Leishman -23

2022 BMW Championship: Picks

Collin Morikawa ($9,400)

Wilmington Country Club is a great unknown to a lot of us. The bentgrass greens are gigantic, the fairways look thin, and there are bunkers everywhere. So, either the bombers are going to gauge the place to death or the more accuracy-based drivers with fire irons are going to win, much like we saw in years gone by at Firestone. Morikawa is the hedge on all types. He flipped the switch last week and the driver and irons returned. If he can build off that, we know he’s always been at his best on bentgrass greens, and the price is right for an elite talent.

Cameron Young ($8,900)

It’s strange when a less than great can be encouraging for a player. That’s what happened to Cam Young in Memphis, though. Near the tops in the field in driving and irons, the putter went frigid. That happens to him from time to time, but he’s usually solid on either side of the pendulum: Extremely good or hilariously bad. And it never seems to be sticky. At a course with massive greens, ala St. Andrews, if Young can recapture his lag putting strokes, he can go full Will Zalatoris and notch that long-awaited win.

