Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Plays for August 15

Matt Meiselman:

My favorite hitter here is Yordan Alvarez, and I think ownership on the Astros tonight is going to be somewhere in the middle. I think the Yankees will be quite popular against the Rays’ bullpen game, and there’s a couple other teams, maybe the Blue Jays against the Orioles.

The Astros might be just below them in terms of how popular they are, but I just don’t buy Johnny Cueto as a good pitcher. And it’s also a pretty good weather game tonight—wind blowing out to right field in Chicago, so the Astros get a bit of a park upgrade. The wind to right is especially good for left-handed power bats, so Alvarez, also Kyle Tucker, but Alvarez is just a great hitter and maybe he’s 10% tonight. His cost is going to keep him out of a lot of people’s lineups, but the matchup vs. Cueto is a really good one, so he’s my favorite hitter across the board.

Nick Friar:

I’m usually an Alvarez guy, but I have to go with Judge tonight. I know he’s the most expensive guy at $6.5K going up against the Rays, but we’ve got him coming off a pair of goose eggs, so I love that because that means he’s due.

The Rays have not officially announced their starter, but it looks like it’s going to be Ryan Yarbrough. And we all know how Judge does against left-handed pitching—in his career against Yarbrough, 5-for-17 with a pair of doubles and a pair of home runs. And across Yarbrough’s last five starts, right-handed hitters have a 45.8% flyball rate, 25% line drive rate and just a 20.3% K rate. So a lot of quality contact to be had with Judge tonight.

Matt’s Pick: Yordan Alvarez ($6,100)

Nick’s Pick: Aaron Judge ($6,500)

