Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Value Plays for August 15

DraftKings contributors Nick Friar and Matt Meiselman join The Sweat to give their favorite DraftKings value plays for Monday’s MLB slate.

Watch the entire baseball segment below!

VIDEO:

Set your DraftKings fantasy baseball lineups here: MLB $333K Relay Throw [$100K to 1st]

Video Transcript

Nick Friar:

I like Ji-Man Choi a lot ... $3.1K going up against (Gerrit) Cole — a guy he has raked against throughout his career. (Choi is) 11-for-30 with four home runs and three doubles (against Cole).

Across Cole’s last five starts, left-handed hitters have 22.7% line-drive rate, 43.2% fly-ball rate (and) 38.6% hard-contact rate. So, a lot of opportunities should be there for Choi.

Matt Meiselman:

I really like this White Sox-Astros game. I think it’s a good home run environment with the wind helping a bit, and Jose Urquidy is a guy who does give up a lot of fly balls, so the White Sox outfield in particular and AJ Pollock at $3.9K — I think that’s the best value on the team.

He’s been batting at the top of the lineup with Tim Anderson out, so a couple extra plate appearances maybe. Sub-$4K for him in a pretty good matchup, I just think the price is too cheap. So you can go with Eloy Jimenez, I think Jose Abreu is a good play, but Pollock here is probably the best value on this White Sox stack.

Nick’s Pick: Ji-Man Choi ($3,100)

Matt’s Pick: AJ Pollocj ($3,900)

