Fantasy Football Mock Draft: 12-team PPR

I’m back with another 12-team PPR mock draft! In case you missed my first one, find it here for full analysis out of the No. 3 spot. This time around, the public voted and we will be drafting with the ninth pick.

Going to break down another 12-team PPR mock draft for @dklive! Which draft position should I choose this time? — Jeff Pratt (@ByJeffPratt) August 15, 2022

This mock draft took place on Sleeper. I’ll be providing analysis for every pick along with full round-by-round results. Without further ado, let’s get into it.

Round 1, Pick 9: Joe Mixon

Other top available players:

Ja’Marr Chase

Travis Kelce

Alvin Kamara

It was a difficult choice between two Bengals for my first pick of the draft, but I ultimately gave the edge to the running back — as I typically do — and selected Mixon. The 26-year-old finally turned the corner last season after years of tiptoeing the edge of elite fantasy production, finishing as PPR RB4. I expect more of the same from Mixon this season as Cincinnati once again boasts a top-5 offensive unit in the league.

Round 1 Results

Jonathan Taylor Christian McCaffrey Derrick Henry Austin Ekeler Cooper Kupp Justin Jefferson Dalvin Cook Najee Harris Joe Mixon Travis Kelce Ja’Marr Chase Alvin Kamara

Round 2, Pick 4: Nick Chubb

Other top available players:

CeeDee Lamb

Aaron Jones

Tyreek Hill

It’s important to clarify that I’m partial towards Nick Chubb, as he has been my favorite NFL player for years now. If I have the chance to draft him in the second round, I’m going to take it nine times out of 10.

Putting my love for Chubb aside, there’s a lot to like about his fantasy prospects this year. Assuming Deshaun Watson is going to miss significant time, the Browns will continue to rely on the running game as the focal point of their offense. Kareem Hunt’s situation is as cloudy as ever, and even if he does play for Cleveland, Chubb could easily finish as a top-5 running back.

Round 2 Results

Davante Adams D’Andre Swift Stefon Diggs Nick Chubb Tyreek Hill CeeDee Lamb Mark Andrews Saquon Barkley A.J. Brown Deebo Samuel Aaron Jones Leonard Fournette

Round 3, Pick 9: Michael Pittman

Other top available players:

Tee Higgins

George Kittle

Cam Akers

Pittman is not someone I usually target at this stage in drafts, but I wanted to try something new and see how the roster looked. It’s easy to see the appeal of the third-year receiver. He’s playing with the best quarterback of his young career, and is the undisputed top target in the Colts’ passing attack. I could definitely see 100+ receptions and 1,200+ yards for Pittman this season, so the value is solid at the end of Round 3.

Round 3 Results

Josh Allen Mike Evans Ezekiel Elliott James Conner Javonte Williams Keenan Allen Kyle Pitts Patrick Mahomes Michael Pittman Tee Higgins George Kittle Justin Herbert

Round 4, Pick 4: DJ Moore

Other top available players:

Diontae Johnson

Jaylen Waddle

Breece Hall

Moore is another one of my guys, and I was very happy to scoop him in the fourth round. Just like Pittman, DJ is playing with the best quarterback of his career this season in Baker Mayfield (which is pretty sad, but at least it’s an upgrade over what he’s been working with). The 25-year-old is coming off a phenomenal season in which he racked up 93 catches for 1,157 yards. I’d like to see his touchdown total (four last season) go up a little bit, but other than that you can’t ask for much more from your WR2 at this stage in drafts.

*My typical draft strategy is to take three running backs in my first four picks, but I wanted to mix things up for this mock.*

Round 4 Results

Cam Akers David Montgomery Terry McLaurin DJ Moore Darren Waller Diontae Johnson DK Metcalf Courtland Sutton Travis Etienne Antonio Gibson Breece Hall Jaylen Waddle

Round 5, Pick 9: Elijah Mitchell

Other top available players:

Amari Cooper

Marquise Brown

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

VALUE ALERT!

A starting running back for Kyle Shanahan at the end of the fifth round? Sign me up! I still don’t understand why Mitchell’s ADP is so low, but I’ll continue to take him at this point in drafts if he’s there. While the second-year back is reportedly dealing with a hamstring issue, his availability for Week 1 does not appear to be in doubt. We could easily see a top-15 campaign for Mitchell this year.

Round 5 Results

J.K. Dobbins Lamar Jackson Mike Williams Joe Burrow Josh Jacobs Kyler Murray Jerry Jeudy Chris Godwin Elijah Mitchell AJ Dillon Marquise Brown Amon-Ra St. Brown

Round 6, Pick 4: Michael Thomas

Other top available players:

Amari Cooper

Dalton Schultz

Brandin Cooks

Boom or bust in Round 6.

The risk that comes with drafting Thomas is obvious, as is the upside. After all, the 29-year-old did just set the single-season receptions record in 2019. Assuming he can stay healthy — which is a pretty big “if” — Thomas could easily find himself back in the range of elite fantasy production this season. He’s working with a quarterback in Jameis Winston who will likely target him a LOT, and could be the beneficiary of a revamped Saints offense. I’m comfortable taking this gamble in the sixth round.

Round 6 Results

T.J. Hockenson Allen Robinson Jalen Hurts Michael Thomas Amari Cooper Miles Sanders Clyde Edwards-Helaire Dalton Schultz Darnell Mooney JuJu Smith-Schuster Brandin Cooks Adam Thielen

Round 7, Pick 9: Gabriel Davis

Other top available players:

Dallas Goedert

Drake London

Tony Pollard

Similar to Pittman, Davis is not a player I have been drafting much in mocks, but I understand the appeal and took a shot on him this time around. I’m not completely sold on the 23-year-old, as I do think recency bias is playing a role in the hype surrounding him after an incredible Divisional Round performance. That being said, Davis is stepping into Buffalo’s WR2 role and should see a significant uptick in targets from one of the league’s best quarterbacks. That’s enough to warrant drafting him this high.

Round 7 Results

Kareem Hunt Damien Harris Tom Brady Rashod Bateman Russell Wilson Kenneth Walker Dak Prescott Cordarrelle Patterson Gabriel Davis Tony Pollard Aaron Rodgers DeAndre Hopkins

Round 8, Pick 4: Dallas Goedert

Other top available players:

Zach Ertz

Dawson Knox

DeVonta Smith

Sound the alarms, it’s another VALUE ALERT!

It was very fortunate that Goedert fell to me in the eighth round, which is noticeably lower than his current ADP. Taking Dawson Knox or Zach Ertz at this stage in the draft would have been fine, but Goedert is clearly in a higher tier than those guys. I like to hone in on Rounds 7 and 8 for tight ends, and it paid off this time around.

Round 8 Results

Tyler Lockett Hunter Renfrow Drake London Dallas Goedert DeVonta Smith Devin Singletary Chase Edmonds Treylon Burks Brandon Aiyuk Rashaad Penny Elijah Moore Zach Ertz

Round 9, Pick 9: Derek Carr

Other top available players:

Justin Fields

Allen Lazard

Kirk Cousins

If you read my other mock draft, you’re probably noticing a trend at this point. I don’t draft tight ends or quarterbacks early. ESPECIALLY quarterbacks. The value just doesn’t make sense when you could select a potential top-10 QB in Derek Carr in the ninth round. The same goes for players like Trey Lance, Matthew Stafford or even Kirk Cousins.

If there’s one piece of advice you take away from this article, it is to avoid wasting your early picks on quarterbacks.

Everyone has a different fantasy football draft strategy. Mine is pretty straightforward:



1. Draft three RBs in the first four rounds



2. Wait on QB and TE (Round 6 or later)



3. Volume over talent in later rounds



Proven results. Every. Single. Year. — Jeff Pratt (@ByJeffPratt) August 15, 2022

Round 9 Results

James Cook Dawson Knox Chris Olave Matthew Stafford Trey Lance Pat Freiermuth Melvin Gordon Garrett Wilson Derek Carr Allen Lazard Christian Kirk Mike Gesicki

Round 10, Pick 4: Rhamondre Stevenson

Other top available players:

James Robinson

Kadarius Toney

Tyler Boyd

There isn’t much more to say about Stevenson that hasn’t already been covered in my fantasy steals article or previous mock draft. The value is just absurd for a player who will likely be the best RB in New England’s backfield this season.

Round 10 Results

Robert Woods Michael Carter Chase Claypool Rhamondre Stevenson Kadarius Toney Isaiah Spiller Tyler Boyd Skyy Moore Cole Kmet Russell Gage Alexander Mattison James Robinson

Round 11, Pick 9: Dameon Pierce

Other top available players:

Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Christian Watson

Jarvis Landry

I went hunting for upside with this pick, which isn’t typically my draft strategy but there’s a potentially significant return on investment with Pierce. It sounds very likely that the rookie will win the starting job for Houston at an early stage in the season, as he continues to impress in preseason. The Texans aren’t going to be a fantasy-relevant team this year, but volume is king for running backs and Pierce could see a ton of touches.

Round 11 Results

Albert Okwuegbunam Hunter Henry Kirk Cousins Rams D/ST Evan McPherson Buccaneers D/ST Chargers D/ST 49ers D/ST Dameon Pierce Justin Tucker Bills D/ST Harrison Butker

Round 12, Pick 4: Rondale Moore

Other top available players:

Jarvis Landry

Christian Watson

Ronald Jones

Moore was another one of the players on my top five steals list. The Cardinals expect him to fill Christian Kirk’s role this season, and he could see an even stronger bump in targets with DeAndre Hopkins suspended for the beginning of the year. Find my full analysis on Kirk below:

Round 12 Results

Saints D/ST Matt Gay Ravens D/ST Rondale Moore Dan Carlson Tyler Bass Marquez Valdes-Scantling Jarvis Landry Michael Gallup Irv Smith Jr. Christian Watson Tua Tagovailoa

Round 13, Pick 9: Colts D/ST

Per usual, I took the best D/ST unit available at this point in the draft.

Round 13 Results

Packers D/ST Matt Prater Cowboys D/ST George Pickens Darrell Henderson Nyheim Hines Ronald Jones Tyler Allgeier Colts D/ST Rachaad White Tyler Higbee Deshaun Watson

Round 14, Pick 4: Nick Folk

Same thing as the D/ST pick, I took the best kicker available to round out my team.

Round 14 Results

Jamaal Williams J.D. McKissic Kenneth Gainwell Nick Folk Justin Fields David Njoku Younghoe Koo Broncos D/ST Brandon McManus Rodrigo Blankenship Patriots D/ST Robbie Gould

Final Roster

1.9 - Joe Mixon

2.4 - Nick Chubb

3.9 - Michael Pittman

4.4 - DJ Moore

5.9 - Elijah Mitchell

6.4 - Michael Thomas

7.9 - Gabriel Davis

8.4 - Dallas Goedert

9.9 - Derek Carr

10.4 - Rhamondre Stevenson

11.9 - Dameon Pierce

12.4 - Rondale Moore

13.9 - Colts D/ST

14.4 - Nick Folk

