Fantasy Football Mock Draft: 12-team PPR

I’m back with another 12-team PPR mock draft! In case you missed my first one, find it here for full analysis out of the No. 3 spot. This time around, the public voted and we will be drafting with the ninth pick.
Going to break down another 12-team PPR mock draft for @dklive! Which draft position should I choose this time?— Jeff Pratt (@ByJeffPratt) August 15, 2022
This mock draft took place on Sleeper. I’ll be providing analysis for every pick along with full round-by-round results. Without further ado, let’s get into it.
Round 1, Pick 9: Joe Mixon
Other top available players:
- Ja’Marr Chase
- Travis Kelce
- Alvin Kamara
It was a difficult choice between two Bengals for my first pick of the draft, but I ultimately gave the edge to the running back — as I typically do — and selected Mixon. The 26-year-old finally turned the corner last season after years of tiptoeing the edge of elite fantasy production, finishing as PPR RB4. I expect more of the same from Mixon this season as Cincinnati once again boasts a top-5 offensive unit in the league.
Round 1 Results
- Jonathan Taylor
- Christian McCaffrey
- Derrick Henry
- Austin Ekeler
- Cooper Kupp
- Justin Jefferson
- Dalvin Cook
- Najee Harris
- Joe Mixon
- Travis Kelce
- Ja’Marr Chase
- Alvin Kamara
Round 2, Pick 4: Nick Chubb
Other top available players:
- CeeDee Lamb
- Aaron Jones
- Tyreek Hill
It’s important to clarify that I’m partial towards Nick Chubb, as he has been my favorite NFL player for years now. If I have the chance to draft him in the second round, I’m going to take it nine times out of 10.
Putting my love for Chubb aside, there’s a lot to like about his fantasy prospects this year. Assuming Deshaun Watson is going to miss significant time, the Browns will continue to rely on the running game as the focal point of their offense. Kareem Hunt’s situation is as cloudy as ever, and even if he does play for Cleveland, Chubb could easily finish as a top-5 running back.
Round 2 Results
- Davante Adams
- D’Andre Swift
- Stefon Diggs
- Nick Chubb
- Tyreek Hill
- CeeDee Lamb
- Mark Andrews
- Saquon Barkley
- A.J. Brown
- Deebo Samuel
- Aaron Jones
- Leonard Fournette
Round 3, Pick 9: Michael Pittman
Other top available players:
- Tee Higgins
- George Kittle
- Cam Akers
Pittman is not someone I usually target at this stage in drafts, but I wanted to try something new and see how the roster looked. It’s easy to see the appeal of the third-year receiver. He’s playing with the best quarterback of his young career, and is the undisputed top target in the Colts’ passing attack. I could definitely see 100+ receptions and 1,200+ yards for Pittman this season, so the value is solid at the end of Round 3.
Round 3 Results
- Josh Allen
- Mike Evans
- Ezekiel Elliott
- James Conner
- Javonte Williams
- Keenan Allen
- Kyle Pitts
- Patrick Mahomes
- Michael Pittman
- Tee Higgins
- George Kittle
- Justin Herbert
Round 4, Pick 4: DJ Moore
Other top available players:
- Diontae Johnson
- Jaylen Waddle
- Breece Hall
Moore is another one of my guys, and I was very happy to scoop him in the fourth round. Just like Pittman, DJ is playing with the best quarterback of his career this season in Baker Mayfield (which is pretty sad, but at least it’s an upgrade over what he’s been working with). The 25-year-old is coming off a phenomenal season in which he racked up 93 catches for 1,157 yards. I’d like to see his touchdown total (four last season) go up a little bit, but other than that you can’t ask for much more from your WR2 at this stage in drafts.
*My typical draft strategy is to take three running backs in my first four picks, but I wanted to mix things up for this mock.*
Round 4 Results
- Cam Akers
- David Montgomery
- Terry McLaurin
- DJ Moore
- Darren Waller
- Diontae Johnson
- DK Metcalf
- Courtland Sutton
- Travis Etienne
- Antonio Gibson
- Breece Hall
- Jaylen Waddle
Round 5, Pick 9: Elijah Mitchell
Other top available players:
- Amari Cooper
- Marquise Brown
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire
VALUE ALERT!
A starting running back for Kyle Shanahan at the end of the fifth round? Sign me up! I still don’t understand why Mitchell’s ADP is so low, but I’ll continue to take him at this point in drafts if he’s there. While the second-year back is reportedly dealing with a hamstring issue, his availability for Week 1 does not appear to be in doubt. We could easily see a top-15 campaign for Mitchell this year.
Round 5 Results
- J.K. Dobbins
- Lamar Jackson
- Mike Williams
- Joe Burrow
- Josh Jacobs
- Kyler Murray
- Jerry Jeudy
- Chris Godwin
- Elijah Mitchell
- AJ Dillon
- Marquise Brown
- Amon-Ra St. Brown
Round 6, Pick 4: Michael Thomas
Other top available players:
- Amari Cooper
- Dalton Schultz
- Brandin Cooks
Boom or bust in Round 6.
The risk that comes with drafting Thomas is obvious, as is the upside. After all, the 29-year-old did just set the single-season receptions record in 2019. Assuming he can stay healthy — which is a pretty big “if” — Thomas could easily find himself back in the range of elite fantasy production this season. He’s working with a quarterback in Jameis Winston who will likely target him a LOT, and could be the beneficiary of a revamped Saints offense. I’m comfortable taking this gamble in the sixth round.
Round 6 Results
- T.J. Hockenson
- Allen Robinson
- Jalen Hurts
- Michael Thomas
- Amari Cooper
- Miles Sanders
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire
- Dalton Schultz
- Darnell Mooney
- JuJu Smith-Schuster
- Brandin Cooks
- Adam Thielen
Round 7, Pick 9: Gabriel Davis
Other top available players:
- Dallas Goedert
- Drake London
- Tony Pollard
Similar to Pittman, Davis is not a player I have been drafting much in mocks, but I understand the appeal and took a shot on him this time around. I’m not completely sold on the 23-year-old, as I do think recency bias is playing a role in the hype surrounding him after an incredible Divisional Round performance. That being said, Davis is stepping into Buffalo’s WR2 role and should see a significant uptick in targets from one of the league’s best quarterbacks. That’s enough to warrant drafting him this high.
Round 7 Results
- Kareem Hunt
- Damien Harris
- Tom Brady
- Rashod Bateman
- Russell Wilson
- Kenneth Walker
- Dak Prescott
- Cordarrelle Patterson
- Gabriel Davis
- Tony Pollard
- Aaron Rodgers
- DeAndre Hopkins
Round 8, Pick 4: Dallas Goedert
Other top available players:
- Zach Ertz
- Dawson Knox
- DeVonta Smith
Sound the alarms, it’s another VALUE ALERT!
It was very fortunate that Goedert fell to me in the eighth round, which is noticeably lower than his current ADP. Taking Dawson Knox or Zach Ertz at this stage in the draft would have been fine, but Goedert is clearly in a higher tier than those guys. I like to hone in on Rounds 7 and 8 for tight ends, and it paid off this time around.
Round 8 Results
- Tyler Lockett
- Hunter Renfrow
- Drake London
- Dallas Goedert
- DeVonta Smith
- Devin Singletary
- Chase Edmonds
- Treylon Burks
- Brandon Aiyuk
- Rashaad Penny
- Elijah Moore
- Zach Ertz
Round 9, Pick 9: Derek Carr
Other top available players:
- Justin Fields
- Allen Lazard
- Kirk Cousins
If you read my other mock draft, you’re probably noticing a trend at this point. I don’t draft tight ends or quarterbacks early. ESPECIALLY quarterbacks. The value just doesn’t make sense when you could select a potential top-10 QB in Derek Carr in the ninth round. The same goes for players like Trey Lance, Matthew Stafford or even Kirk Cousins.
If there’s one piece of advice you take away from this article, it is to avoid wasting your early picks on quarterbacks.
Everyone has a different fantasy football draft strategy. Mine is pretty straightforward:— Jeff Pratt (@ByJeffPratt) August 15, 2022
1. Draft three RBs in the first four rounds
2. Wait on QB and TE (Round 6 or later)
3. Volume over talent in later rounds
Proven results. Every. Single. Year.
Round 9 Results
- James Cook
- Dawson Knox
- Chris Olave
- Matthew Stafford
- Trey Lance
- Pat Freiermuth
- Melvin Gordon
- Garrett Wilson
- Derek Carr
- Allen Lazard
- Christian Kirk
- Mike Gesicki
Round 10, Pick 4: Rhamondre Stevenson
Other top available players:
- James Robinson
- Kadarius Toney
- Tyler Boyd
There isn’t much more to say about Stevenson that hasn’t already been covered in my fantasy steals article or previous mock draft. The value is just absurd for a player who will likely be the best RB in New England’s backfield this season.
Round 10 Results
- Robert Woods
- Michael Carter
- Chase Claypool
- Rhamondre Stevenson
- Kadarius Toney
- Isaiah Spiller
- Tyler Boyd
- Skyy Moore
- Cole Kmet
- Russell Gage
- Alexander Mattison
- James Robinson
Round 11, Pick 9: Dameon Pierce
Other top available players:
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling
- Christian Watson
- Jarvis Landry
I went hunting for upside with this pick, which isn’t typically my draft strategy but there’s a potentially significant return on investment with Pierce. It sounds very likely that the rookie will win the starting job for Houston at an early stage in the season, as he continues to impress in preseason. The Texans aren’t going to be a fantasy-relevant team this year, but volume is king for running backs and Pierce could see a ton of touches.
Round 11 Results
- Albert Okwuegbunam
- Hunter Henry
- Kirk Cousins
- Rams D/ST
- Evan McPherson
- Buccaneers D/ST
- Chargers D/ST
- 49ers D/ST
- Dameon Pierce
- Justin Tucker
- Bills D/ST
- Harrison Butker
Round 12, Pick 4: Rondale Moore
Other top available players:
- Jarvis Landry
- Christian Watson
- Ronald Jones
Moore was another one of the players on my top five steals list. The Cardinals expect him to fill Christian Kirk’s role this season, and he could see an even stronger bump in targets with DeAndre Hopkins suspended for the beginning of the year. Find my full analysis on Kirk below:
Round 12 Results
- Saints D/ST
- Matt Gay
- Ravens D/ST
- Rondale Moore
- Dan Carlson
- Tyler Bass
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling
- Jarvis Landry
- Michael Gallup
- Irv Smith Jr.
- Christian Watson
- Tua Tagovailoa
Round 13, Pick 9: Colts D/ST
Per usual, I took the best D/ST unit available at this point in the draft.
Round 13 Results
- Packers D/ST
- Matt Prater
- Cowboys D/ST
- George Pickens
- Darrell Henderson
- Nyheim Hines
- Ronald Jones
- Tyler Allgeier
- Colts D/ST
- Rachaad White
- Tyler Higbee
- Deshaun Watson
Round 14, Pick 4: Nick Folk
Same thing as the D/ST pick, I took the best kicker available to round out my team.
Round 14 Results
- Jamaal Williams
- J.D. McKissic
- Kenneth Gainwell
- Nick Folk
- Justin Fields
- David Njoku
- Younghoe Koo
- Broncos D/ST
- Brandon McManus
- Rodrigo Blankenship
- Patriots D/ST
- Robbie Gould
Final Roster
1.9 - Joe Mixon
2.4 - Nick Chubb
3.9 - Michael Pittman
4.4 - DJ Moore
5.9 - Elijah Mitchell
6.4 - Michael Thomas
7.9 - Gabriel Davis
8.4 - Dallas Goedert
9.9 - Derek Carr
10.4 - Rhamondre Stevenson
11.9 - Dameon Pierce
12.4 - Rondale Moore
13.9 - Colts D/ST
14.4 - Nick Folk
Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).
21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.
Loading comments...