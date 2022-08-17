Fantasy Golf Picks: Top DraftKings PGA TOUR DFS Plays for the BMW Championship

DraftKings contributor Geoff Ulrich and RotoWire’s Len Hochberg join The Sweat to give their top DraftKings DFS plays for the BMW Championship.

Watch the entire golf segment below!

VIDEO:

Set your DraftKings fantasy golf lineups here: PGA TOUR $1.2M Pitch + Putt [$300K to 1st]

Video Transcript

Emerson Lotzia:

Who is your favorite DFS play this week at the BMW Championship?

Len Hochberg:

Two guys in the $9,000s who I think can win the tournament—Collin Morikawa, $9,400, and Viktor Hovland, who I never go after—I’m dismissing him for so many weeks when scrambling comes into play. Don’t think scrambling is going to be a big deal. Watch out for Hovland, $9,200.

Geoff Ulrich:

I like Sungjae Im at $9,100. This is a player who is so consistent off the tee, I think that’s really going to benefit him on the course this week where again, length, you’re going to be smashing driver on a lot of these holes, and then Sungjae, really, really good with the putter of late, and I think if he keeps that putting up, he’s going to be able to go low enough to win on what could be a pretty simple setup for these guys.

Len’s Picks: Collin Morikawa ($9,400), Viktor Hovland ($9,200)

Geoff’s Pick: Sungjae Im ($9,100)

Set your DraftKings fantasy golf lineups here: PGA TOUR $1.2M Pitch + Putt [$300K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.