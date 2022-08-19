Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Value Plays for August 19

DraftKings contributor Garion Thorne and Rotowire’s Erik Halterman join The Sweat to give their favorite DraftKings value play for Friday’s MLB slate.

Watch the entire baseball segment below!

VIDEO:

Video Transcript

Erik Halterman:

Let’s go with Lamonte Wade Jr ($2,400). He’s led off for the Giants against four of the last five righties they’ve faced and he’ll probably do so again here, and he’ll do so in Coors Field. And he’ll do it against Jose Urena, who I think a lot of people might be surprised to learn is still a major league pitcher, in a major league starting rotation no less — if you count the Rockies as a major league team still. Urena’s ERA on the season, which would actually be the first time he’s finished with an ERA below five since 2018. And all the zero estimators start with a five, so I’m not sure he’s going to accomplish that feat. Barely more strikeouts than walks this season. Wade, he’s only hitting .195, but he’s only played in 44 games this season due to injuries and he has a .179 BABIP. So, once more of his batted balls start falling in, that number should rise, but even despite that low number, he still has a 117 wRC+. The exact same number he had last year. This is a guy who I think could easily be $3,500 without the matchup in the park. I think you’re getting him not quite half off, but pretty close to it tonight.

Erik’s Pick: Lamonte Wade Jr ($2,400)

Garion Thorne:

I will say, to pick up where Erik left off, a lot of left-handed bats for the Giants are in a really good spot tonight. Joc Pederson is just $3,900. He hasn’t hit a home run since June 25. Which is crazy. Seemed like he hit 17 home runs in like a two week span and that’s been most of his season, but especially at Coors Field tonight against Urena, who’s struggled against left-handed batters all season long. Feels like Joc could maybe break out tonight and finally end that pretty dubious streak he’s been on. Just too differentiate a little bit and pick another team, Sean Murphy has quietly been the hottest hitter in baseball across the past two weeks. He gets another bad left-handed pitcher tonight in Marco Gonzalez for the Mariners. Gonzalez’s ERA is up over 6.6 across his last six starts. Murphy crushes lefties. He’s got a 179 wRC+ against lefties for the season, and he’s got a 178 wRC+ overall since the All-Star break. So, Oakland’s actually been kind of hitting well since the All-Star Game and Sean Murphy’s the biggest reason for that.

Garion’s Pick: Sean Murphy ($4,600)

