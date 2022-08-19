Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Plays for August 19

DraftKings contributor Garion Thorne joins The Sweat to give his favorite DraftKings play for Friday’s MLB slate.

Watch the entire baseball segment below!

VIDEO:

Video Transcript

Garion Thorne:

The guy that’s going to win National League MVP has a very strange price point tonight. I’m going to steal Erik’s pick here and tell you just exactly where he’s positioned among all hitters. Paul Goldschmidt is the 11th-most expensive hitter on this slate. That makes no sense. Why, why did Paul Goldschmidt’s salary go down one iota, let alone four or five hundred dollars from where it sat in St. Louis’ last series.

One, he’s been the best hitter in the National League all season long. Two, he’s going up against a rookie left-handed pitcher who has not been able to strike out anyone in the three starts he’s made so far for the Diamondbacks, that being Tommy Henry.

I feel like I regurgitate these Paul Goldschmidt stats weekly on The Sweat, but here we go agai — .430 batting average with a .407 isolated power against left-handed pitching so far this season. Goldschmidt under 6K against a lefty is a gift you don't often get from DraftKings.

Garion’s Pick: Paul Goldschmidt ($5,800)

