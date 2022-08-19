Fantasy NASCAR Picks: Top DraftKings NASCAR DFS Plays for the Go Bowling at The Glen

DraftKings contributor Pearce Dietrich joins The Sweat to give his favorite DraftKings NASCAR play for the Go Bowling at The Glen.

Set your DraftKings fantasy NASCAR lineups here: NAS $350K Engineer [$100K to 1st] (Cup)

Chase Elliott is going to be my guy. And it’s kind of chalky—whatever. But I like looking at Road America, that’s the closest road track that we have in comparison to Watkins Glen. Elliott scored the most fantasy points, he had a messed up steering wheel and he still was able to finish in second place.

His stats are pretty much undeniable. He was in second place at Indianapolis before getting wrecked very late in the race. He’s the best road course racer ever. I will take the chalky Chase Elliott.

Pearce’s Pick: Chase Elliott ($10,700)

