Dan Le Batard reacts to Dolphins tampering penalties and Tom Brady

On the latest episode of the “Dan Le Batard Show,” the hosts shared their reactions to the breaking news that the Miami Dolphins will be penalized for tampering with Tom Brady. The Miami Dolphins will be losing their 2023 first-round pick & 2024 third-round pick.

Le Batard on how crazy this situation was:

“The idea that the greatest winner of our time, the reporting around him was so sloppy that he tried to just say goodbye to Tampa, a lawsuit happened and then he couldn’t retire, he was coming to be the Dolphins’ quarterback in a move that would have made him part owner and maybe doesn’t even net him the job of settling for $375 million dollars as a broadcaster for Fox.”

See below for the full segment:

The Dolphins begin the season second in the AFC East betting odds at +450, with the Buffalo Bills ahead of them as favorites at -225 and the New England Patriots and New York Jets behind them at +500 and +2200, respectively.

You can find those NFL odds and more at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Full episodes of the “Dan Le Batard Show” can be found on YouTube and Apple Podcasts.

Place your bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.