Greg Cosell says Kenny Pickett “Just Looks Like He Belongs”

On a recent episode of the “Ross Tucker Podcast,” Ross Tucker and Greg Cosell evaluated the film of the rookie quarterbacks from Week 1 of the preseason. In their analysis, Cosell was very optimistic about Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett:

“He’s one of those guys, to me, that just looks like he belongs.”

Pickett’s first game of the preseason had been a very strong one, as the 24-year-old quarterback completed 13 of his 15 passes for 95 yards and two touchdowns. He then followed that up with another good performance, going 6-of-7 with 76 passing yards and another touchdown.

“The thing that stood out most was how rhythmic he was,” Cosell added. “I wouldn’t say he made a lot of hard throws, but he just knew where to go immediately, the ball came out, there was a timing and rhythmic feel to the way in which he played.”

The Steelers begin the season as longshots to make the NFL Playoffs, with odds at +350 to get in and -450 to fall short. Their win total is set at 7.5 and they're just +1000 to win the AFC North. Pickett, however, is among the favorites for Offensive Rookie of the Year with a line at +900 in what appears to be a very wide-open race.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Tucker and Cosell spoke about Malik Willis, Sam Howell, Desmond Ridder and Matt Corral.

Full episodes of the “Ross Tucker Podcast” can be found on YouTube.

