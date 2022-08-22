Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Value Plays for August 22

RotoWire’s Paul Bruno joins The Sweat to give his favorite DraftKings value plays for Monday’s MLB slate.

Set your DraftKings fantasy baseball lineups here: MLB $300K Relay Throw [$100K to 1st]

Video Transcript

Paul Bruno:

The Tampa Rays are rolling and host the Angels tonight. Lefty Jeffrey Springs costs $7,700. He’s facing a lineup that (on Sunday) featured four batters very near or below the Mendoza line and will likely be missing (Shohei) Ohtani, who’s dealing with an illness. ...

For added flexibility in my lineup, how about throwing in Albert Pujols, who still only costs $2,000 despite the fact that he’s apparently discovered time travel. He’s producing like the 30-year-old version of himself, with 15 hits — including six homers — in his last nine games.

Paul’s Picks: Jeffrey Springs ($7,700), Albert Pujols ($2,000)

