Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Plays for August 23

Video Transcript

Steve Buchanan:

(Alex Bregman is) going up against Aaron Sanchez, who is still a Major League pitcher at this point — a Major League pitcher for a team that’s in contention. So, try to figure that one out there. I don’t understand that.

Sanchez has been absolutely disgusting against right-handed bats, and not in a good way. (He has) a .492 wOBA against them, and Bregman has been on a different level. He has his kid, comes back to Major League Baseball and now he hit’s everything and anything. ...

Over this month, 25 hits, 13 extra-base hits, five home runs, eight doubles. He’s absolutely locked in at the plate right now.

Steve’s Pick: Alex Bregman $4,900

