F1 Fantasy Racing Rankings: DFS Picks on DraftKings for Formula 1 Rolex Belgian Grand Prix 2022

The Formula 1 summer break is over and the grid gets back in action at Spa. The Belgian Grand Prix winner will need to find the perfect balance between power and downforce.

The DraftKings Rolex Belgian Grand Prix 2022 slate locks at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday.

1. Max Verstappen ($12,000) — Ferrari shot themselves in the foot at Hungary. Similarly, Mad Max made a mistake and spun out while leading the race. However, Verstappen gracefully pirouetted, rebounded and won the race.

2. Charles Leclerc ($11,600) — Here’s a quick refresher for 2022. LeClerc’s Ferrari might be faster than Max Verstappen’s Red Bull. Unfortunately, Ferrari finds a way to lose each round. In the last GP at Hungary, LeClerc’s team chose to run the hard tire and that mistake cost them the race.

3. Lewis Hamilton ($10,400) — Both of the Ferraris and both of the Red Bulls are incapable of each running clean races. Mercedes does not suffer from this affliction. They are consistent and pick up podiums each round when their peers fail.

4. George Russell ($9,400) — Lewis Hamilton seems to have separated from Russell. Perhaps, Hamilton is no longer running experimental setups. Even if Russell’s teammate is faster, there are three steps on a podium, and at Hungary, Mercedes occupied two of them.

5. Sergio Perez ($8,600) — A Virtual Safety Car near the end of the Hungarian GP cost Perez a podium. That is according to Checo. Others watching may say that Perez was a little sloppy at the end of the race and that’s why Mercedes bumped him out.

6. Carlos Sainz ($10,000) — If Ferrari doesn’t do Ferrari type things and Sainz doesn’t do Sainz, then Sainz can win at Spa. Most of the time the flow chart doesn’t work that way. One of the two scenarios occur and a great car misses the podium.

7. Alexander Albon ($4,200) — Fantasy points and point per dollar returns are all that matter in DFS. Albon has been a part of the optimal lineup six times and he averages 6.0 DKFP per race (11th).

8. Sebastian Vettel ($5,000) — Quietly, Vettel has been optimal five times this season. His Aston Martin has been underwhelming, but it doesn’t take much to beat Lance Stroll.

9. Lando Norris ($7,400) — McLaren has not taken a step forward this season, but they haven’t fallen behind either. Norris and Ocon are neck and neck for the best of the Mid-Pack. Norris enters the Belgian Grand Prix on a four-race top-10 streak.

10. Pierre Gasly ($5,800) — Esteban Ocon only costs $400 more and has been significantly better this season. Ocon is too cheap and Gasly is too expensive based on performance. That’s too simple of thinking. In DFS, Gasly has an edge. Ocon has to outrace Fernando Alonso ($7,000), but Gasly only has to defeat Yuki Tsunoda ($3,800).

