Fantasy Golf Picks: Top DraftKings PGA TOUR DFS Plays for the TOUR Championship

Jessie Coffield:

Who is your favorite DFS play this week for the TOUR Championship and who do you think wins the FedExCup?

Reid Fowler:

I think it’s Scottie Scheffler. I think he wins, he becomes one of a very few amount of players who has five wins in a PGA TOUR season. That’s like Tiger, JT, Jason Day, Spieth, those guys.

Tony Finau, everybody. Play Tony Finau. He is going to be the best guy out there—love him.

Len Hochberg:

I think Scheffler will win the FedExCup, but my favorite play is Jon Rahm at $10,900—$2,700 cheaper than Scottie Scheffler. That means you can play a $9000 golfer with Jon Rahm whereas you would have to go to $6300 for Scheffler. I might like Scheffler better individually, but if we’re talking lineups, I like Rahm and that $9000 guy versus the other two guys, Scheffler and the $6300 guy.

Reid’s Pick: Tony Finau ($9,600)

Len’s Pick: Jon Rahm ($10,900)

