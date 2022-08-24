Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Value Plays for August 24

DraftKings contributor Nick Friar joins The Sweat to give his favorite DraftKings value play for Wednesday’s MLB slate.

Watch the entire baseball segment below!

VIDEO:

Set your DraftKings fantasy baseball lineups here: MLB $222K Relay Throw [$50K to 1st]

Video Transcript

Nick Friar:

One who I really like a lot just below $4K is Jose Abreu at $3.9K going up against the Orioles. I know he’s had a little bit of a power outage of late, but he’s still hitting .328 against right-handed pitching this month.

He’s going up against Spenser Watkins, who is absolutely the type of pitcher that could help Abreu have a nice little power surge today. (Watkins has a) 44% fly-ball rate against right-handed hitting since the break, 34% hard-contact rate against right-handed hitting since the break.

Nick’s Pick: Jose Abreu ($3,900)

Set your DraftKings fantasy baseball lineups here: MLB $222K Relay Throw [$50K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.