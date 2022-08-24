Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Plays for August 24

DraftKings contributor Nick Friar joins The Sweat to give his favorite DraftKings play for Wednesday’s MLB slate.

Watch the entire baseball segment below!

VIDEO:

Set your DraftKings fantasy baseball lineups here: MLB $222K Relay Throw [$50K to 1st]

Video Transcript

Nick Friar:

Yodan Alvarez is the guy I really like (at) $5.6K going up against the Twins. Dylan Bundy is on the mound.

I know that Yordan has slowed down quite a bit this month. Only one extra-base hit against right-handed pitching this month. That can’t maintain, especially when you consider he’s got a 35.5% fly-ball rate and 58.1% hard-contact rate against right-handed pitching this month.

Dylan Bundy is a guy he’s had decent success against throughout his career: .273 average with one home run and one double in (12) plate appearances. But, left-handed hitters have a 54.8% fly-ball rate against Bundy since the break. I love that number for Yordan Alvarez, and I think he’s going to pop off tonight.

Nick’s Pick: Yordan Alvarez ($5,600)

Set your DraftKings fantasy baseball lineups here: MLB $222K Relay Throw [$50K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.