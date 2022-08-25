Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Value Plays for August 25

DraftKings contributor Nick Friar and RotoWire’s Erik Halterman join The Sweat to give their favorite DraftKings value plays for Thursday’s MLB slate.

Video Transcript

Erik Halterman:

Gavin Sheets (at) $2,300 is far too cheap for him. Hasn’t had a particularly amazing second season; has fallen to basically a league-average bat — a 102 wRC+. But a league-average bat, I think, is more than $2,300, at least for me.

He has actually cut his strikeout rate this season to just under 20%, but that’s come with a drop in hard contact. If he can get that hard contact back from last season while keeping the reduced strikeouts, there’s maybe something more there heading into next year.

But, even this current version has got 10 hits in his last four starts and a 158 wRC+ across his last 21 games. So, he’s been hitting about as well as we’ve seen this season. And again, if he wasn’t, this kind of price against Jordan Lyles, who is a forgettable back-end starter — 4.61 ERA on the season, only thing he’s done well is avoid walks. And he hasn’t even done that to a particularly notable extent. I’ll take a league-average bat against that kind of guy for a near-minimum price any day.

Nick Friar:

I think if you’re trying to find a cheap stack, I think the White Sox’ outfield is the way to go tonight. But for a one-off guy, I’m actually going back to the Mets.

Mark Canha at $3.6K going up against Colorado. He’s been swinging it lately, man. A .303 ISO against right-handed pitching this month, 42.9% fly-ball rate, 39.3% hard-contact rate.

And we have already talked about (Ryan) Feltner quite a bit. He’s going to felt something, that’s for sure. Righties have a 33.3% line-drive rate against Feltner away from Coors this season, so he’s in for a rough one.

Erik’s Pick: Gavin Sheets ($2,300)

Nick’s Pick: Mark Canha ($3,600)

