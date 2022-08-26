Fantasy NASCAR Picks: Top DraftKings NASCAR DFS Plays for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona

DraftKings contributors Pearce Dietrich and Geoff Ulrich join The Sweat to give their favorite DraftKings NASCAR plays for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona.

Set your DraftKings fantasy NASCAR lineups here: NAS $350K Engineer [$100K to 1st] (Cup)

Video Transcript

Geoff Ulrich:

It’s what we call a spray-and-pray week. You mix and match. You don't go all-in on one driver — it’s Daytona. We saw the Cindric win at the start of the year. Someone random is probably going to come from behind and win this thing.

Who you’re going to go with at the top, it’s hard to make arguments for anybody. I really like Tyler Reddick. I really like the way Tyler Reddick has driver towards the end of the season, so I’ll roll with him. He’s only $9,700. This guy seems extremely talented. I wish I would have just stayed on him all season and just kept betting him all year. We did hit him the one week that he hit. If we would have just stayed on him, it would have been a very profitable year if you’re just betting Tyler Reddick props.

Geoff’s Pick: Tyler Reddick ($9,700)

Pearce Dietrich:

I do want to talk about that Reddick pick because Reddick has been really good this season, but just to show you how much variance and volatility there is in plate racing, in seven of his 11 plate races, he’s finished outside of the top 20. Great driver, but he’s ended up on the wrong end of wrecks and been unlucky. Now just because he’s wrecked in the past, doesn’t mean that’s going to happen in the future. This might be the week that it turns around and he wins the race.

Anyone is a good pick. If we’re looking statistically at the guys that don't wreck very often. Hamlin, Logano, Chastain — they are on the top of the board in terms of top 10s and finishing these races. The problem is that you may not even what to play them anyway. Just because they finish towards the top does not mean they are going to work in DFS. We also need them to start in the back. If Hamlin starts inside the top 10 and finishes inside the top 10, he’s irrelevant. We need drivers that are going to score a bunch of place differential points. Just because the stat sheet says this guy can finish races, there is a second part to the process, and that’s, “Hey, where are they starting?” And you may just want to only look at drivers starting 20th and further back.

Pearce’s Pick: Anyone in the back

