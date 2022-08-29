U.S. Open Odds: Picks and Predictions to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for Day 1

The U.S. Open officially kicks off today, and I’m back with daily picks throughout the tournament. This is the fourth and final Grand Slam of the 2022 campaign, so let’s take a look at my record before action begins in New York City:

Australian Open: 12-4



French Open: 12-5



Wimbledon: 10-7



Total record: 34/50 (68%)



First article coming in a few hours pic.twitter.com/xEGPuzLvTT — Jeff Pratt (@ByJeffPratt) August 29, 2022

For the first day of the tournament, I’ve picked out three bets I see the most value in on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Daniel Elahi Galan

If you’re new to my Grand Slam articles, this is a strategy I employ regularly when picking a heavy favorite. Barring an unforeseen breakdown, Tsitsipas will win his first match of this tournament easily.

Stefanos does have a tendency to flounder late in majors, so now is the time to bet on him. The 24-year-old has been effective on hardcourt surfaces this year, holding a record of 16-7.

He also enters the U.S. Open in solid form, having won 10 of his last 13 matches (two of those losses came against relatively strong opponents).

So, we have determined that this is a good matchup for Tsitsipas. However, I need to actually find value within the contest. One of my favorite ways to do that is taking the under on his opponent’s game total.

I expect the No. 4 seed to win this match in straight sets. If that is the case, then Elahi Galan should realistically win less than 12 total games. Look for Tsitsipas to start off strong as he aims to bounce back from a poor showing at Wimbledon.

Taylor Fritz vs. Brandon Holt

Fritz has been on fire lately, and the odds in this match reflect that. The No. 10 seed is coming off a strong run to the quarter-final at Wimbledon, and he should bolster an already-impressive 2022 campaign on home turf in the United States.

I’ve long said Fritz will likely be the first American to win a Grand Slam since Andy Roddick in 2003, and while it may not happen in New York City, it’s coming soon.

30.5 total games doesn’t give us a lot of breathing room in this matchup, but it should be enough for Fritz (holding Holt to 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 would get it done, for example).

The 24-year-old is entering this year’s tournament fresh off a solid hardcourt showing in Cincinnati, in which he defeated Nick Kyrgios and Andrey Rublev before falling to Daniil Medvedev.

Expect the American to get off on the right foot in front of his home crowd on Monday.

Winner

We’re looking ahead in this futures bet, and it makes a lot of sense to take Medvedev at plus-money right now.

The defending U.S. Open champion has been nothing short of dominant on hardcourt surfaces this year, boasting a record of 23-7. Also, when you look at the rest of the field, his competition isn’t exactly terrifying.

The most dangerous threat to Medvedev’s chances of going back-to-back in New York City was always going to be Novak Djokovic. Well, the Djoker won’t be competing this year due to COVID-19 vaccination requirements.

As a result, Medvedev stands alone as the clear top contender in this tournament. Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz — who currently have the next best odds to win the U.S. Open on DraftKings Sportsbook — are strong players, but both are considerably more effective on clay. Medvedev, on the other hand, is a menace on hard courts due to his size, consistency and power.

+225 will likely be the best odds you’ll see for Medvedev throughout the tournament, so if you want to bet on him to win it all, do it now.

