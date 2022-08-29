Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Value Plays for August 29

DraftKings contributor Steve Buchanan and RotoWire’s Erik Halterman join The Sweat to give their favorite DraftKings value plays for Monday’s MLB slate.

Watch the entire baseball segment below!

VIDEO:

Set your DraftKings fantasy baseball lineups here: MLB $300K Relay Throw [$100K to 1st]

Video Transcript

Steve Buchanan:

There are some obvious choices here on a pretty small slate. There’s guys like Corbin Burnes and whatnot; that’s no problem. I love this spot for Frankie Montas going up against the Angels, a team he knows extremely well (after) playing in the AL West his entire career.

You look at the numbers in the two appearances he’s made against the Angels this season: 7 2/3 innings, 14 strikeouts against this joke of a franchise, giving up two runs in those games. I have no issue with taking him tonight.

He finally looked like he was starting to turn the corner in his last start against a very tough offense in the Mets. Now in one of the better ballparks in Major League Baseball in L.A., his numbers skewed dramatically when he was home in the Coliseum. While he’s not there tonight, the lofty Angel Stadium should help him out tonight against just a putrid offense all around. This Angels team is such a joke at this point.

Erik Halterman:

Lars Nootbaar. Think about every single secondary factor you could ask for that could make a fantasy hitter more interesting.

Lineup position: He’s been the leadoff guy the last seven games. Park: This ones in Cincinnati, one of the best parks to hit in. Platoon advantage: He’s got that. Opposing starter: Chase Anderson — no Major League innings this year, 6.94 ERA since the start of 2020. And it’s not like he was lighting it up in the minors, either — a 4.50 ERA in 80 Triple-A innings. Not really sure why the Reds are giving him an opportunity here rather than calling up literally anybody from Triple-A to see what they can do.

This all without even talking about Nootbaar himself, who’s developed into quite an interesting player.

Steve’s Pick: Frankie Montas ($7,300)

Erik’s Pick: Lars Nootbaar ($3,000)

