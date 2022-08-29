Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Plays for August 29

DraftKings contributor Steve Buchanan joins The Sweat to give his favorite DraftKings play for Monday’s MLB slate.

Watch the entire baseball segment below!

VIDEO:

Video Transcript

Steve Buchanan:

I’m going to go with J.T. Realmuto tonight going against Madison Bumgarner. He’s been absolutely crushing it in the second half of the season so far, hitting over .327 (while) hitting for a ton of power, too. You look at some of his second-half numbers here: six home runs, eight doubles and three triples for J.T. in the second half. Motoring out there with those wheels.

Bumgarner has been absolutely atrocious in the month of August. He’s given up at least five runs in three of the four starts that he’s made this month. (A) 7.94 ERA, .415 wOBA — just not getting it done for the Diamondbacks. But, nobody is noticing because nobody watches the Diamondbacks anyway. So, I think J.T. — really the whole Phillies offense — is in a great spot.

Steve’s Pick: J.T. Realmuto ($5,700)

