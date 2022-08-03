Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Value Plays for August 3

DraftKings contributors Garion Thorne and Nick Friar join The Sweat to give their favorite DraftKings value plays for Wednesday’s MLB slate.

Nick Friar:

Obviously, when we’re all talking about taking Shoehai Ohtani (on the mound), it’s going to be important how you spend your money on a pitcher from a value perspective. I looked at James Kaprielian at $5.7K in that same game going up against the Angels.

He’s ben doing pretty well of late, coming off consecutive strong outings after the break, giving up one or fewer runs in four of his last five outings. (Kaprielian also) logged six innings in three of those outings.

When you look at the Angels, they have the highest K rate and highest ground-ball rate against right-handed pitching since the start of July. Obviously, Kaprielian gets more fly balls, but them hitting a ton of ground balls should help him a little bit. They’re also bottom five in hard-contact rate against right-handed pitching since July (1).

Garion Thorne:

I had Kaprielian written down, too. Maybe you get into a scenario where some people are a little bit nervous about using both pitchers in the same game. It does sort of limit your upside; you can’t get two wins there, so maybe you can fine some differentiation.

I would also say, depending on how this Padres lineup shakes out, just find the cheap guy below $4K. Whether that’s Ha-Seong Kim, maybe it’s Trent Grisham — I really don’t know what this lineup is going to look like.

You look at Chad Kuhl, his last five starts, he’s got an ERA of 8.71. While he’s usually struggled throughout his career against left-handed batter — to a high degree — he’s also been terrible against right-handed batters in that recent stretch, giving up a slugging percentage of over .760 during that span of time.

So, it doesn’t matter the handedness of the batter. It just matters who ends up in this lineup. Find your value with the Padres.

Nick’s Pick: James Kaprielian ($5,700)

Garion’s Picks: James Kaprielian ($5,700), Ha-Seong Kim ($3,500), Trent Grisham ($2,900)

