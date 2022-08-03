Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Plays for August 3

DraftKings contributors Garion Thorne and Nick Friar join The Sweat to give their favorite DraftKings plays for Wednesday’s MLB slate.

Watch the entire baseball segment below!

VIDEO:

Video Transcript

Garion’s Pick:

I don’t want to make it too complicated. I’m just going to go with Shohei Ohtani, who’s the most expensive pitcher on this slate. He’s going up against the Oakland Athletics, who to their credit — and when don’t get to the give the Athletics a lot of credit — they’ve been hitting pretty well since the All-Star break.

But this is a team that ranks 29th in baseball against right-handed pitchers in both wOBA and wRC+. Ohtani has got a 36% strikeout rate for the season. And oh yeah, he’s struck out double-digit opponents in six straight starts.

I think on a slate this small with a lot of mediocre to slightly below-average pitchers, it’s really hard to ignore the upside — just the crazy upside — that Shoehei Ohtani gives you on the mound.

Nick Friar:

When it comes to hitters, Juan Soto (has) got to be the guy tonight (at) $5.4K going up against the Rockies. I understand he might be a little chalky, but he’s making his Friars debut. How am I not going to take him?

He’s going up against Chad Kuhl, who struggles against lefties — even on the road. Last 46 left-handed hitters he’s faced away from Coors have a 35.5% line-drive rate, (the) same number for their fly-ball rate (and) a 43.8% hard-contact rate. That’s led to a pair of home runs, three doubles and a triple from those 46 left-handed hitters.

Soto is also going to get (better) protection (in San Diego), too. So, I love hm in this spot in his first game as a Friar.

Garion’s Pick: Shohei Ohtani ($10,000)

Nick’s Pick: Juan Soto ($5,400)

