Fantasy Football Mock Draft: 12-team PPR

I’m back with another 12-team PPR mock draft! If you haven’t read my other mocks, check them out for full analysis out of the No. 3 and No. 9 spot. This time around, the public voted and we will be drafting with the sixth pick.

I’ve already covered #3 and #9, Which draft position should I choose this time? — Jeff Pratt (@ByJeffPratt) August 29, 2022

This mock draft took place on Sleeper. I’ll be providing analysis for every pick along with full round-by-round results. Without further ado, let’s get into it.

Round 1, Pick 6: Najee Harris

Other top available players:

Cooper Kupp

Justin Jefferson

Ja’Marr Chase

Selecting Harris with the sixth overall pick isn’t as much of a consensus slam-dunk as it was about a week ago, but I’m comfortable enough with the reports that he has moved past his lisfranc injury to draft him.

Volume is king for fantasy running backs, and there’s a legitimate chance Harris leads the league in carries this season. Regardless of whether Mitch Trubisky or Kenny Pickett is under center for the Steelers, their offense will run through the Alabama product.

Round 1 Results

Jonathan Taylor Derrick Henry Dalvin Cook Austin Ekeler Christian McCaffrey Najee Harris Ja’Marr Chase Cooper Kupp Justin Jefferson Stefon Diggs Davante Adams Travis Kelce

Round 2, Pick 7: Aaron Jones

Other top available players:

Tyreek Hill

Deebo Samuel

Mark Andrews

If you have read my previous mock drafts, you know I typically try to take running backs in the first two rounds. I stuck to that strategy with this pick, selecting Aaron Jones.

While Jones may line up in the backfield, there’s a decent shot he leads the Packers in receptions this year. From a PPR standpoint, he was very enticing in the middle of the second round.

I did pass on Javonte Williams in favor of the more established veteran, which may ruffle some feathers among the fantasy community. That being said, I’m a firm believer that Melvin Gordon will play a sizable role in Denver’s offense.

You’re getting guaranteed touches and production with Jones.

Round 2 Results

Joe Mixon Nick Chubb Alvin Kamara D’Andre Swift Saquon Barkley CeeDee Lamb Aaron Jones Tyreek Hill Mark Andrews Deebo Samuel Javonte Williams Josh Allen

Round 3, Pick 6: A.J. Brown

Other top available players:

Kyle Pitts

James Conner

Tee Higgins

I don’t typically target A.J. Brown at this stage in drafts, but mocks are all about mixing things up and seeing what you like. My main concern about Brown’s fantasy prospects lie with Jalen Hurts’ passing abilities, or lack thereof.

In reality, I’m probably being too hard on Hurts. He’s working with significant upgrades in Philly’s offense, and it sounds like the third-year quarterback has already developed a solid rapport with his new No. 1 receiver.

As long as Brown stays healthy, we could see top-7 finish from him this year.

Round 3 Results

Mike Evans Ezekiel Elliott Keenan Allen Justin Herbert Leonard Fournette A.J. Brown Patrick Mahomes James Conner George Kittle Travis Etienne Tee Higgins Michael Pittman

Round 4, Pick 7: DJ Moore

Other top available players:

Jaylen Waddle

Breece Hall

Lamar Jackson

I was very happy to see Moore fall to me in the back half of Round 4. This actually played out just like my last mock draft, check out my full analysis for the Panthers’ WR1 below:

Round 4 Results

Cam Akers Kyle Pitts Diontae Johnson David Montgomery Terry McLaurin Darren Waller DJ Moore Jaylen Waddle Breece Hall DK Metcalf Josh Jacobs Antonio Gibson

Round 5, Pick 6: Elijah Mitchell

I love the value you can get with Elijah Mitchell in the fifth round of drafts right now. Unless I absolutely need a receiver, I’ll take him at his current ADP every single time. Similar to Moore, I picked Mitchell in my last mock draft around the same spot. Find that analysis below:

Other top available players:

J.K. Dobbins

Allen Robinson

Michael Thomas

Round 5 Results

Mike Williams Dalton Schultz Lamar Jackson Courtland Sutton Jerry Jeudy Elijah Mitchell Michael Thomas Joe Burrow Marquise Brown Chris Godwin Adam Thielen Amari Cooper

Round 6, Pick 7: JuJu Smith-Schuster

JuJu is really growing on me lately, and it’s easy to understand why. After all, the 25-year-old has a legitimate chance to be Patrick Mahomes’ No. 1 receiver.

Travis Kelce is clearly the top option in Kansas City’s passing attack, but JuJu could produce a phenomenal return on investment considering his current sixth-round ADP. Other options like Brandin Cooks and Rashod Bateman were certainly enticing, but the upside Smith-Schuster presents was too obvious to ignore.

Other top available players:

Brandin Cooks

T.J. Hockenson

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Round 6 Results

Kyler Murray Russell Wilson Allen Robinson Clyde Edwards-Helaire J.K. Dobbins AJ Dillon JuJu Smith-Schuster Brandin Cooks Amon-Ra St. Brown Cordarrelle Patterson Jalen Hurts Rashod Bateman

Round 7, Pick 6: Dallas Goedert

Another mock, another Dallas Goedert pick. One of my draft rules is to never reach on a tight end, and I urge new fantasy players to do the same unless an elite option slips significantly.

Rounds 6-8 is the perfect range to draft a capable tight end, with Goedert among the best options consistently available. Yes, stacking Jalen Hurts’ targets isn’t the best idea, but Brown and Goedert should both play large roles in Philly’s offense this season.

Other top available players:

Tom Brady

Damien Harris

Gabriel Davis

Round 7 Results

Darnell Mooney DeAndre Hopkins Kareem Hunt Miles Sanders T.J. Hockenson Dallas Goedert Damien Harris Gabriel Davis Tom Brady Hunter Renfrow Tony Pollard DeVonta Smith

Round 8, Pick 7: Dak Prescott

Similar to tight ends, I never draft quarterbacks early. There’s simply too much value in later rounds to waste a valuable early pick on one.

Case in point: Dak Prescott.

Why would I draft Kyler Murray or Lamar Jackson in the fourth round when I could take someone with top-5 potential four rounds later? I understand Dallas’ offense isn’t quite a dangerous as it has been in the past, but Dak still has plenty of capable weapons to work with. This pick feels like a slam-dunk every time I make it.

Other top available players:

Elijah Moore

Rashaad Penny

Aaron Rodgers

Round 8 Results

Chase Edmonds Drake London Kenneth Walker Allen Lazard Zach Ertz Devin Singletary Dak Prescott Aaron Rodgers Elijah Moore Dawson Knox Brandon Aiyuk Chris Olave

Round 9, Pick 6: Dameon Pierce

A fantasy community favorite found his way onto my team in the ninth round, and something tells me you won’t be able to draft Pierce this late in the coming weeks.

After all, the rookie has just been granted the starting job in Houston after weeks of strong play with Marlon Mack being cut on Tuesday.

The Texans are going to be bad this year. REALLY bad. However, at this stage in drafts, you’re either looking for upside or guaranteed touches. Pierce provides both.

Other top available players:

Treylon Burks

James Cook

Melvin Gordon

Round 9 Results

Tyler Lockett Rashaad Penny Rhamondre Stevenson Matt Stafford Bills D/ST Dameon Pierce Trey Lance James Cook Robert Woods Garrett Wilson Treylon Burks Pat Freiermuth

Round 10, Pick 7: Michael Carter

Look away, Breece Hall truthers. It appears Michael Carter will be a thorn in the rookie’s side for at least one year.

Hall has really only hurt himself with poor preseason play, and the Jets seem content rolling the two backs out in a committee right now. 200-plus total touches isn’t out of the question for Carter this season.

Yes, he plays on the Jets, but you’ll take that type of volume in double-digit rounds all day long.

Other top available players:

Mike Gesicki

Chase Claypool

Kadarius Toney

Round 10 Results

Derek Carr Rams D/ST Melvin Gordon Bucs D/ST Christian Kirk George Pickens Michael Carter Mike Gesicki Chase Claypool Cole Kmet James Robinson Kirk Cousins

Round 11, Pick 6: Julio Jones

Julio Jones’ attempted redemption tour continues, and his current stop in Tampa Bay might actually work out. After all, if there’s anyone who can get something out of a 33-year-old receiver with chronic hamstring issues, it’s Tom Brady.

With Chris Godwin still not 100% as the season approaches and Rob Gronkowski (currently) retired, there’s a role for Jones to play this season, especially in the red zone.

We’ve seen reports from training camp that Jones looks fresh, and if that is truly the case, you’re getting a steal at his current ADP.

Other top available players:

Tyler Boyd

Nyheim Hines

Darrell Henderson

Round 11 Results

Harrison Butker Kadarius Toney Alexander Mattison Skyy Moore Justin Tucker Julio Jones Chargers D/ST Evan McPherson Daniel Carlson 49ers D/ST Matt Gay Ravens D/ST

Round 12, Pick 7: Hunter Henry

If you do wait on a tight end, it’s typically a smart move to take a capable second option near the end of the draft. That’s exactly what Henry brings to the table as one of Mac Jones’ most consistent targets.

Other top available players:

Darrell Henderson

Russell Gage

Tyler Higbee

Round 12 Results

Tyler Boyd Jarvis Landry Tyler Bass Albert Okwuegbunam Nyheim Hines Marques Valdez-Scantling Hunter Henry Darrell Henderson Matt Prater Isaiah Spiller Cowboys D/ST Packers D/ST

Round 13, Pick 6: Broncos D/ST

Per usual, I selected the best D/ST unit available with this pick.

Round 13 Results

Rachaad White Younghoe Koo Colts D/ST Saints D/ST Russell Gage Broncos D/ST Michael Gallup Tua Tagovailoa Kenneth Gainwell Tyler Higbee Justin Fields Christian Watson

Round 14, Pick 7: Rodrigo Blankenship

Similar to my last pick, I went with the best kicker available to round out my squad.

Round 14 Results

Brandon McManus Tyler Allgeier Trevor Lawrence Brian Robinson Steelers D/ST Nick Folk Rodrigo Blankenship Jameis Winston Rondale Moore Robbie Gould DeVante Parker Irv Smith

Final Roster

1.6 - Najee Harris

2.7 - Aaron Jones

3.6 - A.J. Brown

4.7 - DJ Moore

5.6 - Elijah Mitchell

6.7 - JuJu Smith-Schuster

7.6 - Dallas Goedert

8.7 - Dak Prescott

9.6 - Dameon Pierce

10.7 - Michael Carter

11.6 - Julio Jones

12.7 - Hunter Henry

13.6 - Broncos D/ST

14.7 - Rodrigo Blankenship

